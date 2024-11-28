India Play Foreign Wickets And Conditions Better Than Home: Ponting

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that the Indian team plays better on foreign wickets and conditions than their home. The remarks came after India deflated Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

After failing to capitalise on their decision to bat first in the first innings, the Jasprit Bumrah-led side bounced back in the second innings with strong batting performance from the top-three - Yashashvi Jasiswal (161), KL Rahul (77) and Virat Kohli (100 not out). The visiting team set a daunting 534 target against Australia to win the match which they failed to get as they crumbled against Indian pacers.

Bumrah scalped eight wickets in the match while Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana bagged five and four scalps, respectively.

"Australia lost by what? Nearly 300 runs. So, they'll be very disappointed. Everyone asked me on day one when India won the toss about having a bat, and I said, no, absolutely, you have to bat first there. Four test matches have been played there. The team batting first has won all four times. You don't want to go against what stats say. Although they were out for 150, they still got a chance to bowl on the wicket when it was probably at its best to bowl on. And Bumrah in those conditions, and Siraj, and actually all three of them. And Nitesh Reddy. They're all very good. So, you've got to give them credit.

"I must admit, I didn't think that they could win the first test, India, going there in Perth with conditions that are so foreign to them. But I also made a point going into the test match that I actually think India are a better team away from home now than they are at home. I think they play foreign wickets and conditions better than they play their own conditions now. And I think that's been proven over the last week in Perth," said Ponting on Star Sports.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc heaped praise on India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for his marathon knock in the second innings in his first red-ball match Down Under.

"He's not in his first game, so there's obviously been a bit of hype around him, and he's certainly very skilful. I think we saw that over the second innings this week. He's a huge talent in India, and he's going to play a lot of cricket for them. It was nice to get him cheaply in the first innings, but he certainly made amends in the second," Starc said.

The second Test between India and Australia will be a pink-ball match in Adelaide, starting on December 6.