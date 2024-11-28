Exness Celebrates Personal Trading Stories With Its #Borntotrade User-Generated Campaign (UGC) Campaign

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Exness ( ), one of the world's largest retail brokers, has announced the launch of its new social initiative, forming part of its ongoing #BornToTrade campaign. This user-generated campaign (UGC) invites traders across Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa to share their personal trading journeys and connect with a massive community of like-minded individuals.

Building on the success of the powerful #BornToTrade campaign, this UGC further emphasizes the inherent passion and drive that fuels successful traders. By encouraging participants to share their stories, Exness fosters a community, empowering traders worldwide with inspiring stories.

Campaign Mechanics

This initiative calls traders to complete the phrase“I was Born To Trade because...” through videos or pictures of themselves and their trading setups. Each submission will represent an authentic and creative story about why trading is an essential part of their lives. Participants must use the hashtags #IWasBornToTrade and #BornToTrade, tag @Exness, and nominate two friends to join the challenge. All entries must also use the official Exness campaign audio provided on Instagram.

To see how you can take part in the competition, click here

( ).

A judging panel will review the top entries per region and select the top three finalists based on their creativity. These entries will be showcased across Exness' social media channels.

Exciting Prizes by Region

Depending on the region, winners will receive exclusive prizes, including tech devices, signed sports memorabilia, and other rewards. In addition, all regional winners will receive a custom Exness merch kit featuring exclusive“Born to Trade” branding and personalized winning phrases.

Dildora Djalolova, Exness Head of Social Media, commented,“We believe that every trader has a unique story to tell. This initiative provides a platform for traders to connect, inspire others, and celebrate their shared passion for the markets. We are excited to see all the creative ways our clients will express how they were #BornToTrade.

This UGC initiative will run from 25 November to 27 December 2024.

Exness uses a combination of technology and ethics to raise the industry benchmark and create favorable conditions for traders. It offers clients a frictionless trading experience and unique market protections and allows them to experience how the markets

should

be.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Exness.