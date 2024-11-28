Anton Kotov, SVP Corporate Strategy At ABB Group Joins Smart Society Ventures As Senior Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kotov Brings Extensive Experience in Strategic Leadership in and Electrification

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Society Ventures is pleased to announce the appointment of Anton Kotov as Senior Advisor. With ~20 years of experience in corporate strategy and across energy and electrification, Anton will bring invaluable expertise to Smart Society Ventures as the firm continues to expand its impact-driven portfolio in climate and sustainability solutions.Based at ABB Group's global headquarters in Zurich, Anton currently leads Corporate Strategy and M&A for the $100 billion market cap technology leader in electrification and automation. Anton is looking after ABB's Strategy & Portfolio, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Risk Management, Ventures Portfolio, and Corporate M&A functions. Before taking on this role, he served as Global Head of Strategy, Business Development, and Sustainability at ABB's Electrification Business.Anton's extensive background in the energy and technology sectors includes over a decade with Schneider Electric, where he held multiple senior roles focused on business optimization, strategy, and M&A.Smart Society Ventures focuses on investing in transformative climate technologies to address the world's most pressing challenges. Anton's addition to the advisory team reinforces the firm's commitment to leveraging world-class expertise in scaling solutions that enable the transition to a net-zero economy. His deep understanding of global markets, corporate governance, and sustainable growth strategies will play a critical role in SSV's future."We are incredibly excited to welcome Anton to SSV as a Senior Advisor,” said Brynne Kennedy, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Smart Society Ventures.“I have worked with Anton on a co-investment, and found him incredibly insightful about the future of electrification and technology markets. We are excited to formalize this.” ABB Ventures and SSV are co-investors in grid tech company, Pratexo . Anton also joined The Smart Society Show , the bi-weekly climate tech podcast hosted by Kennedy and Former UK Energy Minister Chris Skidmore.

