Riyadh Zoo...Tourist Attraction Combines Entertainment, Eco-Awareness

RIYADH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Located just a few steps away from urban noise in the heart of the Saudi capital city, Riyadh Zoo is a attraction that combines entertainment, knowledge and ecological awareness.

The park can take its visitors through a unique adventure that enables families and children to discover the secrets and fascination of nature.

The attraction's main activities embrace live shows in which professional performers dress up as animal characters in a way that combines mime, dance, and music. (end)

