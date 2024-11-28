Riyadh Zoo...Tourist Attraction Combines Entertainment, Eco-Awareness
11/28/2024 3:10:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Adel Al-Enezi
RIYADH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Located just a few steps away from urban noise in the heart of the Saudi capital city, Riyadh Zoo is a tourist attraction that combines entertainment, knowledge and ecological awareness.
The park can take its visitors through a unique adventure that enables families and children to discover the secrets and fascination of nature.
The attraction's main activities embrace live shows in which professional performers dress up as animal characters in a way that combines mime, dance, and music. (end)
