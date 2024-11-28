European National Costumes Exhibited In Baku
Date
11/28/2024 2:46:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan,
together with the embassies of the EU member states, has organized
the first European national costumes exhibition as part of the
FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival, which is being held for the
fifth time, Azernews reports.
The exhibition aims to introduce the Azerbaijani audience to the
world of European traditional costumes that have come down to us
from centuries.
Within the framework of the exhibition, the embassies of
Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland,
Romania and Slovakia presented their national costumes reflecting
their customs and traditions from different historical periods, the
diversity and cultural experience of the EU countries.
EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko addressed the opening
ceremony of the exhibition.
"National costumes are a reflection of the history of the
nation. They are formed under the influence of socio-economic,
cultural-historical, natural-geographical factors. That is why
national costumes become a source for studying the culture of
different countries. We hope that the exhibition will help visitors
to Azerbaijan learn more about the national culture and folklore of
EU member states," EU Ambassador said.
FantazEU Festival is the successor of the Fantazia Cultural
Heritage Festival, which has been organised by the EU Delegation to
Azerbaijan since 2018. It aims at promoting European cultural
diversity, with a particular focus on European cultural heritage in
Azerbaijan, including demonstrating links between European and
Azerbaijani cultural heritage.
The festival took its name from the Fantazia hamam. The
bathhouse was built in Baku in the end of the 19th century,
bringing together European and local architectural elements.
