Qatar Museums Presents Exhibition On Dhows

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) has announced its participation for the fourth time in the Traditional Katara Dhow Festival. As part of its 14th edition, the General Collection Department is presenting“Echoes of the Ocean: The Dhow's Enduring Legacy,” an engaging that explores the cultural and historical significance of dhows in Qatar's pearl diving heritage.



As part of its 14th edition, the exhibition, which will be on display from November 27 to December 7, 2024, features a captivating on-water display of dhows from the General Collection Department, highlighting the craftsmanship and enduring legacy of these traditional vessels.



"The exhibition explores how dhows served not only as vital tools for pearl divers but also as symbols of resilience and community. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the history of pearl diving and the key role dhows played in preserving these cultural practices through generations. It offers visitors an educational journey through time and connects them to Qatar's rich maritime history,” says Dana Al Ghafri, Director of Qatar Museums' General Collection.

“The exhibition offers insight for all age groups by providing children with hands-on learning opportunities exploring the tools and techniques used for pearl diving."