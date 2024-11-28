Morocco, Panama Pledge To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- APO Group)

MFA Nasser Bourita and his Panamanian counterpart, Mr. Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, reaffirmed their mutual commitment on Wednesday to giving new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

This renewed partnership follows the Royal Message addressed to the President of the Republic of Panama, HE José Raul Mulino, following his country's decision to withdraw recognition of the so-called "sadr". This move also aligns with the Vision of King Mohammed VI for a united and active South-South cooperation.

In this context, the two sides stressed, during a video conference, the importance of strengthening the legal framework for bilateral cooperation and activating the mechanism of political dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

They also expressed, in a Joint Declaration, their shared commitment to boosting bilateral trade and fostering a dynamic economic partnership centered on trade and investment.

In this regard, both ministers agreed to promote the exchange of experiences in a range of areas of common interest and to consolidate bilateral cooperation in sectors such as green development, energy transition, diversification of the energy matrix, agriculture and food security, fisheries, water resources management, tourism, health, port infrastructure, technical cooperation, higher education, academic and vocational training, cultural cooperation and migration, among others.

They also highlighted the potential for bilateral cooperation offered by the positioning of Morocco and Panama as important air, sea and land logistics hubs respectively for Africa and for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Highlighting the pioneering Royal project of the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), thanks to the proximity policy advocated by HM King Mohammed VI, the Panamanian side expressed their desire to draw inspiration from the Moroccan experience in promoting the conditions of citizens and social development.

Both ministers also exchanged views on regional and international terrorist threats and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism, transnational organized crime and illegal immigration.

They also agreed to sign a Cooperation Roadmap to structure, in an operational and concrete manner, the areas and activities of cooperation.

