Entry Banned Into Wetlands In J&K Without Permission

The department issued a notice which reads that migratory birds will inhabit and move between the wetlands during the winter months and to ensure their safety and protection, the Department of Wildlife Protection is entrusted with safeguarding these migratory birds.

The notice further reads that some individuals with ill intentions attempt to harm the birds or disrupt their habitats and to ensure the safety of the birds, nobody will be allowed to enter the wetlands without seeking prior permission.

The authorities said that anyone found entering the wetlands without permission will be considered in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and added,“strict action will be taken against the violator under the provisions of the Act”.

“The Department of Wildlife Protection informs the general public that migratory birds from various parts of the world have begun arriving at the wetlands of Kashmir. These birds will inhabit and move between the wetlands during the winter months”.

“To ensure their safety and protection, the Department of Wildlife Protection is entrusted with safeguarding these migratory birds. Unfortunately, some individuals with ill intentions attempt to harm the birds or disrupt their habitats. To prevent such activities; no one shall be allowed to venture into the wetlands without prior permission; individuals interested in bird watching must obtain proper authorization. This measure helps the department identify legitimate visitors; or anyone found entering the wetlands without permission will be considered in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and strict action will be taken against them under the provisions of the Act,” the advisory reads.

The officials sought cooperation of the public in providing a safe environment for these migratory birds during their stay in Kashmir.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now