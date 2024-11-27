Bihar Assembly Session: As Govt Seeks Discussion, Oppn To Raise Various Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) The fourth day of the winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday is likely to be intense and action-packed, with a focus on questions and discussions that are likely to stir significant debate.

Members of both the ruling party and opposition will actively question ministers across key departments including the agriculture, revenue and land reforms department, animal husbandry and fisheries resources, PHED, food and consumer protection urban development and and corporate department. Even ruling party MLAs are expected to press ministers on various issues, reflecting internal scrutiny within the government.

Members will highlight critical issues and bring them to the government's attention during the zero hour.

Two questions are listed for Thursday, where the government will provide detailed responses.

The second supplementary budget, presented on November 25 by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Chaudhary, will be debated on Thursday.

The second supplementary budget has Rs 32,506.90 crore including Rs 1,114.94 crore for social security pensions, Rs 1,071.50 crore for student incentives under 7 Nischay, Rs 1,063.23 crore for roads and bridge construction, Rs 500 crore for the Student Credit Card Scheme and Rs 225 crore for the Mahila Samvad Programme.

The opposition's response to the budget, particularly the provisions for social welfare and infrastructure, will be critical to watch.

The five-day winter session of the Bihar Legislature continues to be a platform for intense political confrontation, with the opposition vigorously targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Key issues being highlighted by the opposition include the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, concerns over smart meters, and demands for 65 per cent reservation. The tension inside and outside the Assembly underscores the highly charged atmosphere.

The opposition, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is actively cornering the government inside the House. The opposition leaders are indulging in continuous uproar during proceedings, leading to adjournments.

Despite these disruptions, Question Hour has managed to proceed without interruption, a rarity in the Assembly's history.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is maintaining his presence in the House during Question Hour, signalling his focus on defending the government's stance.

Ministers and the government are engaging with questions, reflecting an attempt to sustain legislative functioning amid opposition criticism.