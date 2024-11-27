Toobit Lists EXPERT (EXPERT_MONEY) For Spot Trading On December 3, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce the listing of EXPERT (EXPERT_MONEY) for spot trading, starting on December 3, 2024, at 11AM UTC . EXPERT Token is not just another cryptocurrency-it's the first-ever community token created by one of the largest crypto YouTube channels globally, designed to reward and engage a thriving online community.

What is EXPERT?

EXPERT Token is a community-focused cryptocurrency built on the Solana network , delivering fast and low-cost transactions while fostering connections among its dedicated followers. As the official token of a leading crypto YouTube channel, EXPERT aims to reward subscribers, create stronger bonds within its growing community, and provide value to its holders.

Key Features of EXPERT:

1 Community Rewards

2 Token serves as a YouTube Community Token , allowing subscribers to earn rewards for their engagement. This feature encourages participation and strengthens ties among the channel's members.

3 Utilities

4 project plans to introduce:

– Airdrop Rewards : Exclusive giveaways for token holders.

– Staking Rewards : Passive income opportunities for long-term supporters.

– Participant Rewards : Recognition for active contributions to the ecosystem.

5 on Solana

6 the high-speed, scalable, and eco-friendly Solana blockchain, EXPERT provides seamless and cost-effective transactions for its users.

The Vision Behind EXPERT

The founder of EXPERT Token began their journey in the crypto world with mining in 2016. Over the years, they amassed valuable knowledge and insights, transitioning into a professional role within the crypto sector. Through the Expert Para family , they have been dedicated to sharing their expertise and building a professional community.

As this family continues to grow, EXPERT Token represents a new chapter in engaging followers and expanding its reach. With its community-first approach , EXPERT aims to become the go-to token for“real experts” in the crypto space.

Why Choose EXPERT?

EXPERT Token is more than a cryptocurrency-it's a movement to unite and reward the crypto community. By bridging online content with tangible value, EXPERT transforms the way influencers and audiences interact in the digital economy.

Trading Pair : EXPERT/USDT

Trading Start : December 3, 2024, at 11AM UTC

Deposit Open : December 2, 2024

Join the EXPERT movement and be part of a revolution that blends community, content, and cryptocurrency like never before. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast, a loyal subscriber, or a believer in the power of community, EXPERT invites you to grow, learn, and thrive together.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

