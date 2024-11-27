Party Products LLC Completes Acquisition Of Global Rights To Tupperware Brand Name And Operations In Core Geographies
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Party Products LLC, a company formed by a group of secured lenders to Tupperware Brands Corporation, today announced that it acquired certain assets of the company, including global rights to the Tupperware brand name and related intellectual property as well as operations in core geographic markets.
Party Products LLC will be focused initially on offering Tupperware products in certain core markets throughout the globe. Operations in these global core markets will continue uninterrupted and customers will be able to purchase products from independent Tupperware sales consultants, Tupperware ecommerce sites and retail partners.
Dechert LLP has served as legal advisor to the Lender Group and Ankura Consulting Group served as the Lender Group's financial advisor.
