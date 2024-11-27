Pura, Purehealth's AI-Enabled Health App, Launches Diabetes Care Module Set To Revolutionise Glucose Management For Patients

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



With a 140,000+ downloads to date, Pura is already helping people to enrich their lives through tailored insights that support and fitness. The app's new module is set to significantly simplify diabetes management with real-time glucose tracking and personalised meal plans.

Abu Dhabi-UAE,November 2024: Following its soft launch in October 2023, PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has revealed a huge surge in users of Pura, the group's AI-enabled app. With over 140,000 downloads to date, Pura aims to improve quality of life and lifespans by providing individuals with personalised data, empowering them to improve their health through user-friendly tools and tailored insights.

Designed to serve as a transformative, personal health companion, Pura's innovative features have driven a significant increase in users, indicating strong enthusiasm among Abu Dhabi's population to make better lifestyle choices and embrace health and wellness technologies that help manage their health concerns.

Pura has now launched a highly anticipated diabetes care module, which simplifies diabetes management by offering real-time glucose tracking and personalised meal plans. Pura's tools empower patients to take control of their health, acting as a constant companion on their journey to better health. The diabetes module integrates with select continuous glucose monitoring devices and connects to PureHealth's Diabetes Command Centre, enabling physicians and healthcare providers to access patient data securely and providing greater visibility and confidence for better diabetes management. Uniquely, Pura is the only UAE app for all diabetes patients that is connected to a physical health infrastructure.





Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“At PureHealth, we are working towards adding up to 25 additional years of higher-quality, happier, and healthier living to the UAE's average life expectancy over the next 50 years. Through Pura, we are enabling individuals to access their personal health data to proactively improve their wellbeing, ensuring that each added year is matched with quality and vitality. Pura is not just about tracking health journeys but taking control of them. PureHealth is continuing to invest in digitalising healthcare, harnessing cloud-based healthcare solutions to champion AI-driven technology to empower communities to live healthier lives.”

With the ability to connect to virtually any wearable device, Pura collects and analyses real-time data related to an individual's wellbeing, from blood glucose and heart health to sleep quality. Pura also offers a PureScore, the region's first evidence-based score, reflecting an individual's current health and well-being, designed to encourage individuals to make informed decisions, ultimately contributing to improved health and fitness. Pura motivates users with gamification elements, such as challenges that reward FitCoins, which can be redeemed to avail multiple lifestyle benefits. More than 5.7 million FitCoins have been redeemed by Pura users, with around 65% of users participating in app-created and Active Abu Dhabi challenges since its launch.

Pura is integrated with all hospitals and clinics in PureHealth's network to make the patient journey more seamless. It features tools for managing various health conditions, allowing users to easily book teleconsultations and in-person appointments with specialist doctors across the country. Patients can manage their entire healthcare journey, from appointments and follow-ups to home medicine delivery and payment options, including self-pay and insurance integration. An easy subscription feature has been included so that diabetes patients can enjoy a complete care solution. In the future, the app will enable users to arrange home sample collections for their routine tests, along with other new tools to enhance the patient journey.

About PureHealth:

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.



