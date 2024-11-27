Kuwaiti FM: 45Th GCC Summit In Kuwait To Address Prominent Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on December first will highlight prominent and economic issues, said of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA, Minister Al-Yahya revealed that the summit would touch on strategic partnerships amongst member countries, cybersecurity, in addition to completing the GCC electrical grid and railway projects.

On Thursday, the 162nd Foreign Ministers preparatory meeting would be held ahead of the Sunday's summit.

Post meeting, the GCC ministers would be led on a tour to the Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center to witness an exhibition highlighting decades of GCC cooperation. (end)

jy











MENAFN27112024000071011013ID1108932038