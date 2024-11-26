Dollar Inches Up As Inflation Surprises And Fiscal Package Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar edged higher against the Brazilian real on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. It closed at R$ 5.8081, a slight 0.04% increase. This minor shift came as investors processed unexpected inflation data and awaited a new fiscal package announcement.



Brazil's inflation preview for November, the IPCA-15, jumped to 0.62%. This surge outpaced October's 0.54% rise, catching analysts off guard.



The 12-month inflation rate now stands at 4.77%, up from 4.47% last month. This increase puts pressure on the central bank's monetary policy.



Finance Fernando Haddad hinted at an imminent release of spending control measures. He stated that the government had resolved the final details with President Lula.



The market eagerly anticipates these announcements, expected later this week. Investors hope for clarity on Brazil's fiscal direction. The dollar's performance mirrored trends in global markets.







The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.18% to 107.003 points. This uptick reflects ongoing adjustments in currency markets worldwide.

Federal Reserve's Debate on Future Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve 's latest meeting minutes revealed internal debates. Policymakers disagreed on the extent of future interest rate cuts. However, they agreed to avoid specific forward guidance. This uncertainty added to currency market fluctuations.



Traders now see a 59.6% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in December. This probability slightly decreased from 59.9% before the minutes' release. The shift shows how sensitive markets are to Fed communications.



In geopolitical news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a potential ceasefire with Lebanon. He warned of strong responses to any Hezbollah violations. This development may impact global risk sentiment and currency flows.



Brazil's central bank faces a challenging decision on December 11. The recent inflation data may influence their interest rate policy.



Some economists now predict the benchmark rate could reach 13% by early 2025. This forecast is higher than previous estimates.



The real's performance against the dollar reflects various factors. These include domestic inflation concerns, fiscal policy uncertainty, and global economic trends. Investors continue to navigate this complex landscape, balancing risks and opportunities.



As the week progresses, market participants will closely watch for the fiscal package details. This announcement could significantly impact the real's value in the short term. It may also shape investor perceptions of Brazil's economic outlook for the coming year.







