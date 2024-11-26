Dusk FSM Launches On The Quickbooks Online App Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected end-to-end workflows

This milestone empowers Dusk FSM customers to seamlessly connect their field operations to management, streamlining workflows and enhancing accuracy.

- Alan King, Founder & CEOMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to announce that the Dusk FSM is now listed in the QuickBooks App Store . Customers that purchase the Dusk FSM will have the ability to quote work, invoice for completed work, and create Purchase Orders to QuickBooks Online.Dusk Mobile , recognized for its expertise in field service management solutions, has introduced its Dusk Field Service Management (Dusk FSM) platform to the QuickBooks Online App Store. This milestone represents a significant step in enhancing operational efficiency for service-based industries such as construction, maintenance, and beyond.Dusk FSM is designed to simplify field service operations, offering features to manage scheduling, dispatching, and task oversight with ease. Its intuitive interface enables real-time monitoring of field activities, ensuring teams remain organized and productive.Integration with QuickBooks OnlineThe integration of Dusk FSM with QuickBooks Online connects operational and financial workflows, minimizing the need for manual data entry and reducing the likelihood of errors.Key features and customer benefits include:- Quote Work: Generate and send professional quotes to clients with ease, automatically syncing with QuickBooks Online to keep sales and financial records current.- Invoice for Completed Work: Streamline billing by creating invoices directly in Dusk FSM, which are seamlessly recorded in QuickBooks Online.- Create Purchase Orders: Manage procurement effectively by generating purchase orders in Dusk FSM, instantly reflected in QuickBooks Online for accurate expense tracking.- Operational Efficiency: Eliminate duplication and save time by integrating data between Dusk FSM and QuickBooks Online.- Improved Accuracy: Reduce errors and ensure consistency across financial and operational records.- Real-Time Insights: Access up-to-date data for informed decision-making.This integration empowers businesses to enhance the way they manage their field service operations and finances, combining powerful tools to improve workflows and accuracy.Dusk Mobile invites customers to explore this new integration and its potential to streamline operations. Visit the QuickBooks App Store to learn more.

Media Contact

Dusk Mobile

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

See how to integrate Dusk FSM with QuickBooks Online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.