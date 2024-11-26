عربي


Iconic Portofino Tower Condominium Hits The Market Listed By Bo Palazola


11/26/2024 4:31:00 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1827 N Grant Street Full Building

1827 N Grant Street Full Kitchen

1827 N Grant Street Primary Suite

Former home of Colorado Governor Jared Polis hits the market.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious Portofino Tower, a landmark in Denver's vibrant Uptown neighborhood, is set to welcome a new owner.

A stunning 2-bedroom, 1-office, 3-bathroom condominium, once the residence of former Colorado Governor Jared Polis, is now available for purchase.

This luxurious 2,800-square-foot condominium offers breathtaking views of the city skyline and a sophisticated blend of modern elegance and classic charm. The residence boasts high-end finishes, spacious rooms, and an expansive private terrace perfect for entertaining.

Residents of the Portofino Tower enjoy a host of world-class amenities, including:

Grand lobby with a spiral staircase and fireplace
State-of-the-art fitness center
Heated indoor pool
Sauna
Wine storage room
Business center
24-hour concierge and security

This exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Colorado history is now within reach.

Property Highlights:

2 Bedrooms
1 Office
3 Bathrooms
2,800 Square Feet
Expansive Private Terrace
Stunning City Views
World-Class Amenities
Former Residence of Governor Jared Polis
Price: $1,595,000

For more information or to schedule a private tour, please contact:

Engel & Völker's Denver

@ColoradoLuxury
+1(850)687-0700
...

About Portofino Tower
The Portofino Tower is a 14-story luxury condominium building located in the heart of Denver's Uptown neighborhood. This iconic building offers residents a sophisticated lifestyle with unparalleled amenities and stunning views.

Bo Palazola
Engel & Völkers Denver
+ +1-850-687-0700
email us here
