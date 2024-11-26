Transmedics To Host Investor & Analyst Day On December 10, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX ), a medical company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that it will host an Investor & Analyst Day in New York City on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.

Waleed Hassanein, MD., President and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the leadership team will present an overview of TransMedics' growth strategy, clinical pipeline, and operations.



A live and archived webcast of presentations and Q&A sessions will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at .

Please note management will only take questions from the live audience during the question-and-answer session following the formal presentations.

In-person attendance at the event requires advanced registration. Please email Laine Morgan at [email protected] by December 4, 2024, for further information.



About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

332-895-3222

[email protected]

