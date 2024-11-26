Capital Link Shipping Sectors Webinar Series - December 2024 - Dry Bulk, Container, Product Tanker, Crude Tanker, LPG, LNG Shipping

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join the Live Discussions on December 2, 3, 5, 11, 12, & 17, 2024



LPG Sector: Monday, December 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET

Containers Shipping Sector: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET

Product Tankers Sector: Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector: Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET

Tankers Shipping Sector: Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET Shipping Sector: Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link invites you to join its December 2024 Shipping Sectors Webinar Series , featuring senior executives from leading publicly listed companies across the LNG, LPG, Dry Bulk, Crude Oil, and Product Tanker sectors. These live discussions will explore the latest trends, developments, and outlook each focusing on a specific sector.

Moderated by analysts, each 45-minute webinar will include live Q&A sessions, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with company executives. Replays will be available on demand after each session.

Participants can submit sector-oriented questions during the live session through the webinar platform, or email their questions to ... .

SHIPPING SECTORS WEBINARS SCHEDULE

LPG SHIPPING SECTOR

Monday, December 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Fredrik Dybwad , Senior Shipping Analyst - Fearnley Securities

Panelists:



Mr. Kristian Sorensen , CEO - BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP)

Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young , CFO - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Mr. Mads Peter Zacho , CEO - Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)



CONTAINERS SECTOR PANEL

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 | 10:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Muneeba Kayani , Managing Director, Head of Europe Transport, Global Research - Bank of America Global Research

Panelists:



Mr. Evangelos Chatzis , CFO - Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

Mr. Aristides Pittas , Chairman & CEO - Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Mr. Thomas Lister , CEO - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Mr. Moritz Fuhrmann , Co-CEO & CFO - MPC Container Ships ASA

PRODUCT TANKER SECTOR

Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Jorgen Lian , Head of Shipping Equity Research - DNB Markets

Panelists:



Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola , CEO - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (OTCQX: DMCOF)

Mr. Mikael Skov , CEO - Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN)

Ms. Lois K. Zabrocky , CEO - International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Mr. Robert Bugbee , President - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Gregory Lewis , Head of Maritime Research – BTIG

Panelists:



Mr. Aristides Pittas , Chairman & CEO - EuroDry Ltd.

Mr. Peder Simonsen , Interim CEO & CFO - Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis , President - Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis , Chairman & CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., Founder, Chairman & CEO - United Maritime Corporation Mr. Hamish Norton , President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp.



CRUDE TANKERS SECTOR PANEL

Thursday, December 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Nils Thommesen , Deputy Head of Research - Fearnley Securities

Panelists:



Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld , President & CEO - DHT Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Aristidis Alafouzos , CEO - Okeanis ECO Tankers Corp.

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos , Founder & CEO - TEN Ltd. Mr. Kenneth Hvid , President and CEO - Teekay Tankers Ltd.

LNG SECTOR PANEL

Thursday, December 17, 2024 | 9:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Liam Burke , Managing Director - B.Riley Securities

Panelists:



Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos , CEO - Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Mr. Oystein Kalleklev , CEO - FLEX LNG Ltd.

