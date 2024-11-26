COHN & DUSSI PROMOTES ATTORNEY ANDREW B. GLAAB TO PARTNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi , a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston,

is proud to announce that Attorney Andrew B. Glaab has been promoted to Partner.

Glaab, who has been with the firm since 2014, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and acumen, particularly in his role heading the firm's in-house collection group.

"Andrew's is a reflection of his outstanding contributions to the firm and his commitment to delivering top-tier legal solutions to our clients," said Lewis Cohn, Managing Partner at Cohn & Dussi. "His expertise and leadership in commercial law, collections, and creditor's rights have been invaluable."

Glaab's focuses his practice on civil business litigation, commercial law, contract law, construction law, insurance subrogation, creditor's bankruptcy, and more. He represents a diverse array of clients, including national lenders, banks, leasing companies, and insurers, ensuring the enforcement of their contractual rights. In his new role as Partner, Glaab will continue to expand his practice while leading the firm's growth initiatives in these key areas.

Prior to joining Cohn & Dussi, Glaab gained experience in commercial and residential real estate, personal injury law, and alternative dispute resolution. He holds a B.A. from Kent State University and a J.D. from New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and holds a certification in the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

In addition to his legal practice, Glaab is actively involved in the Massachusetts Bar Association, Essex County Bar Association, and several professional organizations, including the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA), the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), and the Northeast Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA).

His contributions to the legal community have earned him numerous recognitions, including being named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars List and Boston magazine's Top Lawyers List every year since 2022, and to Monitor Daily's NextGen Leaders 40 Under 40 List in 2023. He was also a fellow of the 2022-2023 class of the

Massachusetts Bar Association

(MBA) Leadership Academy.

Learn more about Glaab on the Cohn & Dussi website .

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa

Lazarczyk

LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or

[email protected]

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED