Paul John Indian Single Malt Launches Their Limited 2024 Christmas Edition

Paul John Indian Single Malt

is excited to announce the launch of their 2024 Christmas Edition Indian Single Malt Whisky , which is the 7th edition release within this limited series. This unpeated Indian Single Malt is produced at the award-winning distiller of John Distilleries

in Goa, India.



Paul John 2024 Christmas Edition Indian Single Malt Whisky

From the tropical shores of Goa along the west coast of India comes this rare unpeated expression with tints of deep gold and exotic aromas of mango and pineapple, delicious vanilla cake and an unexpected hint of sandalwood. Rare malt finished in Caribbean Rum Cask is skillfully vatted with malt matured in Virgin Oak Cask offering divine flavors of spice laced with coconut, candied orange and a dash of toasted oak. The finish is surprisingly rich in fruit tart and salted toffee with chewy tannins.

"We are excited to release the 7th edition within our exclusive Christmas Edition series, which we hope will bring joy to whisky collectors during the upcoming holiday season. We have seen an increase in consumer demand and anticipation surrounding each yearly Christmas Edition release, which inspires us at Paul John to continue to raise the bar on the quality of this limited and festive Indian Single Malt," says Paul P John, Chairman, John Distilleries Pvt Ltd.

In just over a decade, Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky has grown to be the most awarded single malt in Asia with over 320 prestigious awards from across the world, including several Double Golds at the famed San Francisco World Spirits Awards and Chairman's Trophies at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge UK. The brand's unwavering commitment to excellence has firmly established it as the preeminent Indian single malt across the globe.

The Paul John 2024 Christmas Edition Indian Single Malt Whisky is now available at select retailers across the United States with a suggested retail price of between $79.99 and $84.99, at 46% ABV and comes in a 750ml size bottle within a festive tube. There were 7,000 bottles produced for the United States, which is imported by the Sazerac Company. For more information, please visit .

About Paul John Indian Single Malt:

Non chill-filtered and with no added colors or flavors, Paul John Indian Single Malts are distilled in the warm tropical climes of Goa. Created from Indian 6-row barley harvested from across the vast lands of Rajasthan and Haryana to the foothills of the Himalayas, Paul John Whisky was launched in 2012, is currently available in 49 Countries and has won over 305 acclaimed international awards till date.

Paul John Whisky presents a diverse collection of award-winning single malts designed to cater to every palate from the core expressions, Paul John BRILLIANCE and Paul John BOLD, to the Select Cask series including the sherry cask finished malts - Paul John Oloroso and Paul John Pedro Ximénez, and the all-time favorites Classic and Peated. The Zodiac series is globally renowned as Asia's Best Whisky and World's Finest Whisky award winners - Kanya by Paul John and Mithuna by Paul John. For more information, visit

About John Distilleries: Established in 1996, under the guidance of Mr. Paul P John, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company in less than a decade, not just in India, but across the globe. Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder in John Distilleries. John Distilleries has a strong portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including whiskies, brandy, and wines. The flagship brand of the company is Original Choice, one of the top selling brands in India's popular whisky segment and one of the top 10 selling whiskies in the world with sales

exceeding 21 million cases a year.

