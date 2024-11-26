Tweedle Botanicals Launches Sophisticated Non-Alcoholic CBD Spirit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tweedle Botanicals proudly unveils its latest innovation, Tweedle, a premium non-alcoholic CBD hemp beverage that redefines relaxation with a sophisticated touch. Crafted with a blend of lemon, cardamom, and ginger, each serving is infused with 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD, offering a refreshing way to unwind, hangover-free.

Tweedle is designed for those who seek a natural and elegant alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. Born from the scenic beauty of Colorado, the founders, Catherine Hall and Jessica Trombley, were inspired to create a product that elevates the relaxation experience without sacrificing taste or quality. Hall explains, "Tweedle is not just about replacing alcohol; it's about enhancing the relaxation experience in a way that feels invigorating and elegant."

Flavored with a balanced blend of botanicals, Tweedle offers a smooth and well-rounded taste. It can be enjoyed simply over ice, mixed with tonic, or as a base for craft mocktails, adding a touch of sophistication to any gathering.

Rooted in Boulder, Colorado, Tweedle is crafted in small batches with ethically sourced ingredients that reflect the company's commitment to sustainability. The recyclable packaging and locally sourced hemp underscore Tweedle's dedication to environmental responsibility.

Co-founder Jessica Trombley states, "We've aimed to capture the purity of Boulder's natural environment in every bottle. Each sip of Tweedle reflects our pledge to quality and sustainability."

With the rising trend of non-alcoholic beverages, Tweedle is at the forefront, promoting wellness, mindfulness, and genuine connection. Now available for purchase online at , Tweedle offers nationwide shipping, ensuring everyone can experience this new standard in relaxation.

About Tweedle Botanicals

Founded in 2024 by Catherine Hall and Jessica Trombley, Tweedle Botanicals is committed to creating sophisticated, non-alcoholic CBD hemp spirits that celebrate nature and elevate relaxation. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company aligns with a sustainable, wellness-oriented lifestyle. For more information, visit TweedleBotanicals.

