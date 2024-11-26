Enemy Drone Hits Car In Community Near Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy drone hit a civilian car.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians are hunting civilians: they hit a car with an FPV drone in the Vasyliv district,” he wrote.

The car, which was located on the territory of a private household in the village of Prymorske, burned to the ground. The house was damaged by the blast wave and debris.

No people were injured.

As reported , 148 enemy UAVs of various modifications attacked the communities of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA