Enemy Drone Hits Car In Community Near Zaporizhzhia
Date
11/26/2024 9:10:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy drone hit a civilian car.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Russians are hunting civilians: they hit a car with an FPV drone in the Vasyliv district,” he wrote.
The car, which was located on the territory of a private household in the village of Prymorske, burned to the ground. The house was damaged by the blast wave and debris.
No people were injured.
Read also:
Two people wounded in Kherson
suburb as result of drone attack
As reported , 148 enemy UAVs of various modifications attacked the communities of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
MENAFN26112024000193011044ID1108927973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.