Rhodes Martin Named Agent For Mersen In Western Tennessee, Arkansas And North Mississippi
11/26/2024 9:01:22 AM
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhodes Martin Company, a trusted name in the electrical industry for several decades, is proud to announce its partnership with Mersen, a global leader in electrical fuses and advanced materials. Effective immediately, Rhodes Martin will represent Mersen in Arkansas, Northern Mississippi, and Western Tennessee.
to delivering innovative solutions for its customers. This partnership positions both organizations to address the evolving needs of the electrical industry, including the growing demand for electrification solutions.
About Rhodes Martin Company
Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Rhodes Martin Company has been a leading electrical manufacturers' representative agency for decades. The company specializes in providing premier electrical products to distributors, contractors, and OEMs across the region. Rhodes Martin is committed to delivering exceptional value, expertise, and customer service.
Contact:
Greg Rhodes
President
[email protected]
SOURCE JD Martin Co.
