Rhodes Martin Named Agent For Mersen In Western Tennessee, Arkansas And North Mississippi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhodes Martin Company, a trusted name in the electrical for several decades, is proud to announce its partnership with Mersen, a global leader in electrical fuses and advanced materials. Effective immediately, Rhodes Martin will represent Mersen in Arkansas, Northern Mississippi, and Western Tennessee.

Greg Rhodes, President of Rhodes Martin Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I am excited about the future for both Rhodes Martin and

About Rhodes Martin Company

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Rhodes Martin Company has been a leading electrical manufacturers' representative agency for decades. The company specializes in providing premier electrical products to distributors, contractors, and OEMs across the region. Rhodes Martin is committed to delivering exceptional value, expertise, and customer service.

SOURCE JD Martin Co.

