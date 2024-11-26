The International Myeloma Foundation Welcomes Four Newly Elected Members To The IMF Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extends Gratitude to Outgoing Board Members for Their Years of Dedicated Service to the IMF Board

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) today welcomed four of its newest members to the IMF Board of Directors: Director of Strategic Growth at Raanes & Oliver Capital Advisors Kent Oliver; Managing Partner of Global Commercialization Strategy and Solutions at ZS Associates Maria Whitman; Director of the Multiple Myeloma Program at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Dr. Sagar Lonial; and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Director of Basic and Correlative Science, and Associate Director of the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Dr. Nikhil Munshi.

IMF Board Member Kent Oliver

Kent Oliver is Director of Strategic Growth at Raanes & Oliver Capital Advisors. He is a longstanding donor, resilient myeloma survivor, advocate, and strong voice for all myeloma patients and care partners.

Mr. Oliver has made generous contributions to help create and develop Myelo, the IMF's AI-powered responsive chatbot, and integral piece of IMF's Myeloma Knowledge Platform (MKP).

Diagnosed with myeloma in 2015 at the age of 34, Mr. Oliver's journey has been marked by compassion, generosity, dedication, and commitment to serving the myeloma community.

For the past nine years, he has been organizing the peer-to-peer fundraiser,“Laughs 4 Life” in his hometown Hattiesburg, MS to support the IMF and other organizations working toward making life better for myeloma patients. For the IMF alone,“Laughs 4 Life” has funded seven research grants over the years, including senior and junior Brian D. Novis (BDN) Grants totaling $490,000 since 2016.

Mr. Oliver graduated from the University of Georgia, where he majored in Marketing. He is a member of the board of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation and recently joined the Campaign Committee for University of Mississippi's Cancer Center and Research Institute. Previously, he served on the board for the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation and participated in Sanofi's Multiple Myeloma Journey Partners Program.

Mr. Oliver aspires to become a disruptor-to make more transformative contributions while applying his philanthropic vision and passion, to find a cure for myeloma, and to provide better lives for myeloma patients. His unique patient perspective, dedication to fundraising, and commitment to a myeloma-free future will add a powerful voice to the IMF Board.

As an IMF Board Member, Mr. Oliver values“the opportunity to help the IMF continue to evolve and grow in achieving its vision of helping all myeloma patients to live a full life, unburdened by the disease.”

“The IMF has played an instrumental role in allowing our entire family to cope with and move forward with my own personal diagnosis, providing us with patient resources, access to brilliant researchers, education, and peace of mind. I am honored to contribute perspective from my own experience in helping the IMF continue to lead patients forward towards a future where the burdens of myeloma become part of the past,” said Mr. Oliver.

IMF Board Member Maria Whitman, MBA

Maria Whitman is a recognized leader who is passionate about advancing health. She is Managing Partner of Global Commercialization Strategy and Solutions at ZS Associates-a global management consulting and technology firm and one of the IMF's partners that helped create Myelo, the first AI-powered responsive chatbot designed to act as the IMF's virtual assistant for patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals. Ms. Whitman is a strategic thought leader in healthcare, particularly within oncology, cell and gene therapy, and rare diseases where she has been instrumental in transforming business models to drive innovation and patient-centric solutions.

In her role as managing partner of global commercialization strategy and solutions across industries at ZS, Ms. Whitman oversees the practice areas that guide ZS's clients in optimizing their commercial and operating models, driving innovation, strategy, and value. She previously led ZS's global biopharma industry practice.

Ms. Whitman has been part of the firm's healthcare leadership team for 15 years, with specific expertise in oncology, cell and gene therapy, and rare diseases and biosimilars. As a founding leader of ZS's strategy and transformation practice, she has guided numerous organizations in enhancing their impact in the healthcare sector.

She has been quoted or published in The Wall Street Journal, Managed Healthcare Executive, Scrip, Pharmaceutical Executive, and PM360, to name a few.

Ms. Whitman frequently presents at public and private industry events. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, with a focus in global healthcare management and a BS in business administration and marketing from La Salle University.

Known for her strategic expertise in transforming health care models, Ms. Whitman will support the IMF in expanding partnerships and enhancing its impact within the healthcare landscape.

As an IMF Board Member, Ms. Whitman is committed to“dedicating her time and expertise to advancing the goals and mission of the IMF and being a strong representative for the IMF's values” while supporting patients globally. She brings almost 25 years of professional experience across the healthcare ecosystem, particularly in life sciences.

“I am truly honored to join the board of the International Myeloma Foundation. Through our shared commitment to fill critical care gaps through technology, I have seen the passion and dedication of this team towards the mission of improving patients' quality of life. My career has been focused on this same mission by enabling the path for new innovations to reach all patients who can benefit from them. I am very much looking forward to the collaboration and impact to come,” said Ms. Whitman.

IMF Board Member Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP

Dr. Sagar Lonial is a distinguished myeloma physician and a leading figure in multiple myeloma research. He is Director of the Multiple Myeloma Program at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and is widely recognized as a leading expert in the field of multiple myeloma.

Dr. Lonial's research has been instrumental in advancing the understanding and treatment of myeloma. He has conducted extensive studies to investigate the biology of the disease, identify new therapeutic targets, and develop innovative treatment strategies. His work has led to significant breakthroughs in managing the disease, improving patient outcomes.

In addition to his contributions to myeloma research, Dr. Lonial is a dedicated clinician and educator. As a clinician, he combines leading-edge research with compassionate care, making him a vital addition to the IMF Board. As an educator, Dr. Lonial is highly involved in training the next generation of hematologists and oncologists. His expertise will support the IMF's mission to advance innovative treatments and accelerate the search for a cure.

Dr. Lonial is a member of the IMF Scientific Advisory Board. As an IMF Board Member, he is eager to participate in the IMF's numerous initiatives and to contribute to its strategic vision by forging collaboration with all interested parties.

“The IMF has been a beacon of hope and support for patients and researchers, longer than I have been in the field. To join as an IMF Board Member is a unique honor and opportunity, especially now in this golden era of drug development. I am hopeful that a cure is just around the corner for many patients, and I am certain that the IMF will be there, leading the way,” said Dr. Lonial.

IMF Board Member Nikhil Munshi, MD

Dr. Munshi is a recognized international leader and a major force in translational research in multiple myeloma. He is a Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School and holds the Kraft Family Chair. He is also the Director of Basic and Correlative Science, and Associate Director of the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is an attending physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Boston VA Healthcare system, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Munshi's research has aimed to understand genomic changes in myeloma; elucidate molecular mechanisms driving the genomic instability in cancer; and improve diagnosis, prognosis, and therapeutics.

Among Dr. Munshi's clinical interests are immunotherapeutic approaches, which include CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Dr. Munshi has developed a world-class translational research program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, with a focus on moving laboratory observations to the bedside in clinical trials. His current research centers on integrative oncogenomics in myeloma and developing novel targeted therapeutics including RNA-based approaches and antigen-directed and immune effector cell therapy approaches.

Dr. Munshi has over 600 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters. He has mentored over 80 junior faculty, post-doctoral fellows and medical residents and students. A number of them are now independent scientists, physicians, and professionals. His grant support has included Program Project and SPORE grants from National Institutes of Health, and VA Research grants.

Dr. Munshi is the immediate past President of the International Myeloma Society. He has received number of accolades, which include the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award by the president of India, the“Waldenstrom's Award” for Most Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in Myeloma Research, The VA Lifetime Achievement Award, the COMy“Multiple Myeloma Excellence Award for Translational Research,” a Leukemia Society of America Scholar in Translational Research Award, the IMF Robert A. Kyle Lifetime Achievement Award, Josef Michaeli Award, and Giants of Cancer Care Award.

Dr. Munshi is a member of the IMF Scientific Advisory Board and the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) Steering Committee. He is also co-chair of the IMF i2TEAMM effort to get minimal residual disease (MRD) as a surrogate. This effort has a very significant impact on new drug development, with important benefits for patients.

“The IMF has been an incredible global organization, serving patients and researchers' needs and furthering research in myeloma. Its transformative agenda will help all of us to reach the curative goal in the near future. It is a great honor but an enormous responsibility to join the IMF Board of Directors, to work alongside a team of esteemed leaders who share a passion for fostering research, education, and support for patients and their families, and uphold the vision of the International Myeloma Foundation,” said Dr. Munshi.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Lonial, Dr. Munshi, Maria, and Kent to the IMF Board of Directors,” said Yelak Biru, IMF President & CEO, and 28-year myeloma patient.

“Their diverse backgrounds, dedication, and vision will be instrumental, as we continue our work to transform the lives of myeloma patients. Their commitment to our mission and their expertise in research, patient advocacy, and strategic partnerships will strengthen our ability to support, educate, and find a cure for myeloma,” Mr. Biru added.

Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, Chairperson of the IMF Board of Directors said,“I am delighted that these four outstanding individuals have agreed to join our Board. They are immensely talented and influential and bring new and necessary expertise to help the IMF grow as an organization and to fulfil our mission.”

The International Myeloma Foundation's Board of Directors and Staff wish to extend their warmest praises and gratitude to outgoing board members, IMF Co-Founder Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, Dr. Mario Boccadoro, Dr. Heinz Ludwig, and Mr. E. Michael D. Scott for their years of dedicated service to the IMF Board.

"These extraordinary individuals have been the guiding force behind the IMF's growth and impact. Their unwavering commitment and thoughtful leadership have shaped our path and made a profound difference in the lives of myeloma patients worldwide. While we will miss their presence on the board, their legacy will continue to inspire our work for years to come," said Mr. Biru about the IMF Board's outgoing members.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is .

Follow the IMF on:

X (Twitter): @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

...

Jason London

...