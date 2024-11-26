Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market Estimated To Reach US$834.345 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 2.32%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The diammonium hydrogen phosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.32%, reaching a market size of US$834.345 million in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the diammonium hydrogen phosphate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.32% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$834.345 billion by 2030.The market for diammonium hydrogen phosphate is expanding as a result of rising demand from several end-use sectors, including furniture, textile and paper, food and beverage, and agriculture. The high nutrient value of the diammonium hydrogen phosphate is necessary for crop cultivation. DAP can be described as an ammonium phosphate salt of phosphoric acid. It is insoluble in alcohol and exhibits very good solubility in water. It quickly dissolves in soils, liberating phosphorus in combination with ammonium. DAP is also used in fireproofing textiles , wood, and papers in addition to being a chemical additive corrosion inhibitor and fertilizer. Hence, the increased use of DAP fertilizer to increase yield under crops.Further, the main nitrogen input in wine fermentations is diammonium phosphate which provides the nutrient for yeast to synthesize essential amino acids and aids fermentation completion in high gravity beers. Thus, the surging increase in alcohol consumption, growing levels of disposable income, and developing party culture within cities in the world, along with the emergence of bars, clubs, and lounges, has further provoked the alcohol industry.Moreover, Diammonium hydrogen phosphate is one of the most important fertilizers because it contains high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, both of which are essential nutrients for plant growth. Because of the growing reliance on less arable land and the need for higher crop yields to meet food demands, fertilizers are being used to promote them. To boost crop yields, farmers all over the world are implementing sophisticated farming techniques that focus on efficient fertilizers like diammonium hydrogen phosphate. This is particularly noticeable in areas with a lot of agricultural activity because cash crop cultivation is expanding and farmers are attempting to boost their yield, which causes diammonium hydrogen phosphate consumption to rise.Access sample report or view details:By application, the diammonium hydrogen phosphate market is segmented into four major categories, fertilizer, food & beverages, fire retardant, and metals. An inorganic phosphate and diammonium salt of phosphoric acid is called diammonium hydrogen phosphate. It is produced by a chemical reaction between ammonia and phosphoric acid and is soluble in water. In the agricultural industry, diammonium hydrogen phosphate is frequently used to raise the soil's pH level. As a result, the market for diammonium phosphate is being stimulated by the growing demand for it in the agricultural sector. But eventually, the nitrification of ammonium causes the soil to become more acidic. Additionally, the decreasing amount of arable land and the increased demand for high-quality and high-yield crops to feed the expanding population are predicted to drive up demand for diammonium hydrogen phosphate.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the diammonium hydrogen phosphate market is growing significantly. The need for diammonium hydrogen phosphate has been rising in nations like China and India because of the expanding agricultural industries and the availability of vast amounts of arable land. Crops are fertilized with fertilizers containing diammonium hydrogen phosphate. Because of this, the region's agriculture sector is experiencing a rise in demand for fertilizers containing diammonium hydrogen phosphate.Moreover, diammonium hydrogen phosphate is a nutrient for yeast during fermentation, which is then used in the wine and mead-making industries. Additionally, because of its char formation characteristics and ability to lower the temperature of pyrolysis, it is used as a fire retardant in firefighting products. The diammonium hydrogen phosphate market in the area is anticipated to benefit from this factor.Additionally, fertilizer production in APAC is being further supported by the advancements made by major fertilizer producers. One significant development is the growing appeal of more sustainable and effective diammonium hydrogen phosphate production methods for use in agriculture. These developments are maximizing output and supporting international initiatives to improve food security while reducing environmental effects. Furthermore, the use of diammonium hydrogen phosphate is being supported by government initiatives that increase agricultural productivity through subsidies and support programs.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Diammonium hydrogen phosphate market that have been covered are China BlueChemical Ltd., GNFC. Limited., J.R. Simplot Company, PhosAgro Group of Companies, SABIC, Shifang Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co., Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Yara.The market analytics report segments the diammonium hydrogen phosphate market as follows:.By ApplicationoFertilizeroFood & BeveragesoFire RetardantoMetals.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.China BlueChemical Ltd..GNFC. Limited..J.R. Simplot Company.PhosAgro Group of Companies.SABIC.Shifang Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co., Ltd..The Mosaic Company.YaraExplore More Reports:.Calcium Phosphate Market:.Phosphate Fertilizer Market:.Phosphate Chemical Reagents Market:

