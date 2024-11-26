Empowering Knowledge Monetization, Baijiayun's Duanxunbao Has Completed Its Autumn Upgrade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC ), a one-stop AI solution provider, recently announced it has completed autumn upgrade of "DuanXunBao".

Recently, the new-generation knowledge delivery tool, "DuanXunBao", has completed its autumn refresh and upgrade. "DuanXunBao" is a lightweight yet feature-rich product launched by Baijiayun, a US-listed company. Based on the model of training camps (short-term series of courses), it enables clients to build a knowledge payment with just one click and achieve high-quality online classroom delivery in the forms of live broadcasts, video-on-demand, etc., providing convenient ways for knowledge monetizers to create teaching platform and meeting their needs in multiple scenarios such as online teaching, user attraction, marketing conversion, commercial monetization, and brand promotion.

From the comprehensive optimization of the distribution function to the seamless connection of storefront business and then to the real-time monitoring of back-end data, this upgrade of "DuanXunBao" has provided more efficient and convenient operation solutions for knowledge monetizers.

By this upgrade, distributors can obtain their exclusive live broadcast promotion links in the C-end stores. This mechanism effectively tracks customers' purchasing behaviors and enables timely adjustments to sales strategies, effectively promoting the growth of product sales.

In the brand-new version of "DuanXunBao", data management and analysis have become another important upgrade direction. Knowledge monetizers can view the order status of different stores and different products in real time in the back-end, so as to better manage inventory. The realization of this function helps stores accurately grasp market dynamics and provides a powerful basis for subsequent inventory adjustments.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd



Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017.

Premised

on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit baijiayun.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change.

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the documents the Company has filed or furnished or may file or furnish with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

For investor and media

enquiries, please contact:

Company Contact:

Ms.

Fangfei

Liu

Chief Financial Officer, Baijiayun Group Ltd

Phone: +86 25 8222 1596

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baijiayun Group Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED