X4 Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 36Th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will participate in the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on December 3-5, 2024.

36 th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 11:00AM ET Format: Fireside Chat Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York Webcast Link

This live webcast will also be accessible through“events & presentations” page of the investors section of X4 Pharmaceuticals' website. After the conclusion of the conference, a replay of this webcast will be available through the same link.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during this conference. Interested investors should contact their Piper Sandler representative to request meetings.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at .

Company Contact:

José Juves

Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs

...

Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

...

(617) 430-7576