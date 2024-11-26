Unlock Explosive Growth With New LALRISE® SHINE DS Seed Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2024

Corn and dry bean growers in the United States can now boost seedling vigor and enhance crop growth with the launch of LALRISE® SHINE DS, a cutting-edge dry seed from Lallemand Care.

Combining the proven performance of Pizazz® seed finisher with Lallemand's proprietary plant growth-promoting microbe (PGPM), this seed treatment is designed to improve root vigor and nutrient availability, unlocking seeds' full potential right from the start.

"The Bacillus velezensis bacteria significantly enhance the establishment of young plants," explains Mark D. Vortherms, National Sales Director

at Lallemand Plant Care. "By solubilizing phosphorus from both organic and inorganic sources, this product promotes root mass growth and increases crop homogeneity, ultimately leading to higher yields."

LALRISE® SHINE DS maximizes nutrient uptake, offering up to a 28 per cent increase in phosphorus availability in the rhizosphere. This ensures plants can access essential nutrients and water more effectively. Additionally, it boosts root mass growth by up to 20 per cent, resulting in a larger root surface area that enhances nutrient access and supports overall plant health.

Versatile and easy to use, this dry seed treatment is ideal for all types of operations. Commercial seed treaters can simply coat seeds using a dry powder mill. For on-farm applications, top dress directly into the centre fill or hopper box or apply on seeds before transferring into the planter.

This new seed treatment is a valuable tool for growers looking to optimize their crop input investments and enhance phosphorus fertility performance, particularly in soils with fluctuating pH levels.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.

