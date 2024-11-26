NATO admiral stresses need for businesses to prepare for ‘wartime scenario’

(MENAFN) NATO's outgoing military committee chief, Admiral Rob Bauer, has urged businesses in countries to prepare for a potential "wartime scenario" by adapting their production lines and chains to avoid vulnerabilities to nations like Russia and China. Speaking at a European Policy Center event in Brussels, Bauer stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential goods and services as part of economic deterrence. He highlighted that while military forces may win battles, economies determine the outcome of wars.



Bauer specifically cited Russia and China, suggesting that both countries could leverage their economic power during conflicts. He referenced the disruption of Russian gas supplies to the EU after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, emphasizing the challenges posed by relying on foreign powers for vital resources. Bauer also warned that China could exploit its economic influence over NATO countries, particularly through exports and European infrastructure ownership, as leverage in times of conflict.



Although Bauer’s remarks focused on Russia and China, the precise nature of the "wartime" he predicted remains unclear. NATO has long considered Russia a direct threat, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine, while Russia and China have both faced economic sanctions and retaliatory measures from the West. These sanctions have led to supply shortages and inflation, raising questions about their long-term effectiveness.

