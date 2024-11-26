Tehran reports Russia, Iran achieve de-dollarization

(MENAFN) Russia and Iran have officially stopped using the US dollar for trade between the two nations, opting instead to use their own currencies—the ruble and the rial. This shift, as announced by Mohammad-Reza Farzin, Governor of the Central of Iran (CBI), is part of a broader strategy to combat what both countries see as "unjust sanctions." Farzin shared these developments at the 11th Conference on Modern and Payment Systems in Tehran, emphasizing that this move strengthens the two countries' cooperation.



The decision to abandon the dollar in favor of the ruble and rial was initially made public in July 2022, and finalized in December of the same year. As part of the new agreement, Russia and Iran’s financial systems have been integrated, allowing for alternative financial platforms, such as non-SWIFT messaging systems, to facilitate trade. Additionally, Iran and Russia have connected their national payment systems, allowing travelers to use domestic debit cards in either country. Tehran also plans to potentially adopt Russia's Mir payment system for international transactions. Moscow and Tehran’s efforts to deepen economic ties have been bolstered by the imposition of Western sanctions, with trade between the two countries growing significantly. Iran has also sought to strengthen its position within the BRICS economic group, officially joining the bloc earlier this year.

