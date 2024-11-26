(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continuous growth in the infrastructure sector is significantly driving the global construction material testing equipment market. Construction material testing equipment is used to perform the testing of structural material and components that are used for construction. Construction material testing equipment covers the testing of shallow and deep foundations, earthwork, wood construction, destructive concrete testing, non-destructive concrete testing, structural steel, structural masonry, asphalt pavement evaluation, and others. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Construction Material Testing Equipment Market is witnessing robust growth as infrastructure projects and urban development expand globally. The market, valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2024 , is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% , reaching an estimated USD 5.3 billion by 2034 . The surge in demand is attributed to stringent quality standards in construction materials and the rising need for durable infrastructure. From testing concrete and soil to evaluating asphalt and aggregates, construction material testing equipment ensures compliance with regulatory standards, ensuring long-term project reliability. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT-enabled testing systems, is further propelling market growth. Non-destructive testing equipment is becoming increasingly popular in the construction industry because of its ability to examine material qualities without inflicting damage. Ultrasonic testing, radiography, and electromagnetic testing are increasingly being used. Portable and handheld testing instruments are in high demand for on-site applications, allowing construction workers to run tests more quickly and efficiently, lowering downtime and costs. Engineers analyze the properties of these material during the design process of any new construction, using construction material testing equipment. When bases, highways, railway tracks, dams, and others are constructed, it is important to check the properties of material used for construction for compatibility with construction material testing equipment. During the design stage of construction, engineers test and analyze each material or component used for construction using construction material testing equipment. Soil testing and concrete testing are important tests that are performed during construction using construction material testing equipment. Soil plays a key role in civil engineering. Construction material testing equipment used for soil testing provides data of the soil mechanics and the compatibility of the soil with silt, rock, sand, clay, etc. Various standards play a key role in the construction material testing equipment market. Stringent Regulations and Standards by Regulatory Bodies Various associations and regulatory bodies of different countries have defined a set of standards needed to be met during the construction process with respect to the building and material used. These standards and regulations play a key role and create huge demand for construction material testing equipment. Moreover, increasing concerns regarding safety and the need to construct buildings that are resistive to natural disasters play a key role in the construction material testing equipment market. Standards set by ASTM for building, cement, concrete, geotechnical, and others are the Standard Test Method for Lightweight Particles in Aggregate, Standard Test Method for Abrasion Resistance of Concrete by Sandblasting, and others. These are the few key standards that are having a positive impact on the growth of the global construction material testing equipment market. Demand Analysis The demand for construction material testing equipment is primarily driven by the following factors:

Infrastructure Expansion: Growing investments in roads, bridges, commercial spaces, and residential projects fuel demand for reliable testing equipment.

Quality Compliance: Governments and regulatory bodies enforce strict quality standards, making material testing equipment a critical part of construction projects. Technological Innovations: Automated and digital testing tools are gaining traction, reducing manual errors and enhancing precision in test results.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure spending, while North America and Europe continue to invest in maintaining aging infrastructure. Browse Full Report Here Key Takeaways from Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Study

The global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034 , reaching a value of USD 5.3 billion .

Concrete testing equipment is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by its extensive use in infrastructure projects.

Asia-Pacific leads the market, with China and India contributing significantly due to large-scale infrastructure developments.

Rising adoption of IoT-enabled testing equipment is transforming the industry, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. North America and Europe continue to invest in advanced equipment to meet strict quality and safety regulations.



Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 3.3 Billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 5.3 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.9 % Dominant Region Asia-Pacific Key Applications Concrete Testing, Soil Testing, Asphalt Testing Technology Trends IoT Integration, Automation, Digital Testing

"The Construction Material Testing Equipment Market is at a pivotal stage, where innovation and compliance converge. Companies that invest in automation and sustainability will thrive in this growing landscape," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Trends and Restraints Assessment

Trends Driving Growth:



Digital Transformation: Automation and real-time monitoring in material testing processes enhance efficiency and ensure compliance.

Sustainability Focus: Growing awareness of environmental impact drives the demand for testing equipment that supports sustainable construction practices. Global Infrastructure Boom: Increased government spending on infrastructure is a major growth driver, particularly in developing regions.



Restraints:



High Initial Costs: Advanced testing equipment involves significant capital investment, which can limit adoption among small construction firms. Technical Expertise: The need for skilled professionals to operate and maintain sophisticated equipment can hinder market penetration.





Competitive Landscape in the Construction Material Testing Equipment Market

Key players in the Construction Material Testing Equipment Market include:



Humboldt Mfg. Co

Controls S.p.A

Qualitest International Inc.

Cooper Research Technology Ltd

EIE Instruments

Latest

Aimil Ltd

NL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS SDN BHD Matest



These companies focus on innovation, automation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. For instance, recent advancements in digital load frames and smart testing sensors have enhanced product portfolios and catered to evolving industry needs.

Recent Developments



August 2024: Controls S.p.A. launched a new IoT-enabled concrete testing system that offers real-time data analysis, reducing testing time by 30%.

July 2024: ELE International expanded its presence in Asia-Pacific by establishing a manufacturing facility in India, addressing the region's rising demand for material testing equipment. June 2024: Matest S.p.A. introduced a line of eco-friendly testing equipment, focusing on sustainable construction practices.



Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Report Scope and Regional Analysis

Regional Insights



Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

North America: A mature market, focusing on replacing aging infrastructure with high-quality, durable materials.

Europe: Increasing investments in green infrastructure projects boost demand for sustainable material testing equipment. Latin America & Middle East: Emerging markets with growing investments in urbanization and industrial infrastructure.

Key Segments of Market Report

By End-use:

As per end-use, the industry has been categorized into on-site, research and development laboratories, and educational institutes.

By Application:

Based on application, the sector is segmented into residential, commercial, transport, and other applications.

By Product Type:

By product type, the sector is split into soil testing equipment, aggregate testing equipment, concrete testing equipment, and others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Language

Le marché des équipements de test des matériaux de construction connaît une croissance robuste à mesure que les projets d'infrastructure et le développement urbain se développent à l'échelle mondiale. Le marché, évalué à 3,3 milliards USD en 2024 , devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,9 % , pour atteindre environ 5,3 milliards USD d'ici 2034. L'augmentation de la demande est attribuée aux normes de qualité strictes des matériaux de construction et au besoin croissant d'infrastructures durables.

Qu'il s'agisse de tester le béton et le sol ou d'évaluer l'asphalte et les agrégats, les équipements de test des matériaux de construction garantissent la conformité aux normes réglementaires, garantissant ainsi la fiabilité à long terme des projets. L'adoption de technologies avancées, telles que les systèmes de test compatibles IoT, propulse encore davantage la croissance du marché.

Les équipements de contrôle non destructif sont de plus en plus populaires dans le secteur de la construction en raison de leur capacité à examiner les qualités des matériaux sans les endommager. Les tests par ultrasons, la radiographie et les tests électromagnétiques sont de plus en plus utilisés. Les instruments de test portables et portatifs sont très demandés pour les applications sur site, permettant aux ouvriers du bâtiment d'effectuer des tests plus rapidement et plus efficacement, réduisant ainsi les temps d'arrêt et les coûts.

Analyse de la demande

La demande d'équipements d'essai de matériaux de construction est principalement motivée par les facteurs suivants :



Expansion des infrastructures : les investissements croissants dans les routes, les ponts, les espaces commerciaux et les projets résidentiels alimentent la demande d'équipements de test fiables.

Conformité de la qualité : les gouvernements et les organismes de réglementation appliquent des normes de qualité strictes, faisant des équipements de test des matériaux un élément essentiel des projets de construction. Innovations technologiques : les outils de test automatisés et numériques gagnent du terrain, réduisant les erreurs manuelles et améliorant la précision des résultats des tests.



Les économies émergentes de la région Asie-Pacifique devraient dominer le marché en raison de l'urbanisation rapide et des dépenses en infrastructures, tandis que l'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe continuent d'investir dans l'entretien des infrastructures vieillissantes.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché sur les équipements de test des matériaux de construction



Le marché mondial des équipements de test de matériaux de construction devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,9 % de 2024 à 2034 , pour atteindre une valeur de 5,3 milliards USD .

Les équipements d'essai du béton devraient détenir la plus grande part de marché, en raison de leur utilisation intensive dans les projets d'infrastructure.

L'Asie-Pacifique est en tête du marché, la Chine et l'Inde y contribuant de manière significative grâce à des développements d'infrastructures à grande échelle.

L'adoption croissante d' équipements de test compatibles IoT transforme l'industrie, améliorant l'efficacité et la précision. L'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe continuent d'investir dans des équipements de pointe pour répondre à des réglementations strictes en matière de qualité et de sécurité.



(( Le marché des équipements de test des matériaux de construction se trouve à un stade crucial, où l'innovation et la conformité convergent. Les entreprises qui investissent dans l'automatisation et la durabilité prospéreront dans ce paysage en pleine croissance )),

Évaluation des tendances et des contraintes du marché des équipements d'essai des matériaux de construction

Tendances qui stimulent la croissance :



Transformation numérique : l'automatisation et la surveillance en temps réel des processus de test des matériaux améliorent l'efficacité et garantissent la conformité.

Priorité au développement durable : La prise de conscience croissante de l'impact environnemental entraîne une demande d'équipements de test qui soutiennent les pratiques de construction durables. Boom des infrastructures mondiales : l'augmentation des dépenses publiques en matière d'infrastructures constitue un moteur de croissance majeur, en particulier dans les régions en développement.



Restrictions :



Coûts initiaux élevés : les équipements de test avancés nécessitent des investissements en capital importants, ce qui peut limiter leur adoption parmi les petites entreprises de construction. Expertise technique : Le besoin de professionnels qualifiés pour exploiter et entretenir des équipements sophistiqués peut entraver la pénétration du marché.

Paysage concurrentiel sur le marché des équipements de test des matériaux de construction

Les principaux acteurs du marché des équipements de test des matériaux de construction comprennent :



Humboldt Mfg. Co

Controls SpA

Qualitest International Inc.

Cooper Research Technology Ltd

Instruments EIE

Dernier

Aimil Ltée

INSTRUMENTS SCIENTIFIQUES NL SDN BHD Matest



Ces entreprises se concentrent sur l'innovation, l'automatisation et les partenariats stratégiques pour renforcer leur position sur le marché. Par exemple, les avancées récentes dans les cadres de charge numériques et les capteurs de test intelligents ont enrichi les portefeuilles de produits et répondu aux besoins changeants de l'industrie.

Développements récents



Août 2024 : Controls SpA a lancé un nouveau système de test du béton compatible IoT qui offre une analyse des données en temps réel, réduisant ainsi le temps de test de 30 %.

Juillet 2024 : ELE International a étendu sa présence en Asie-Pacifique en établissant une usine de fabrication en Inde, répondant ainsi à la demande croissante de la région en équipements de test de matériaux. Juin 2024 : Matest SpA a lancé une gamme d'équipements de test respectueux de l'environnement, en mettant l'accent sur les pratiques de construction durables.



Rapport sur le marché des équipements d'essai des matériaux de construction Portée et analyse régionale

Perspectives régionales



Asie-Pacifique : la région qui connaît la croissance la plus rapide, tirée par des projets d'infrastructures à grande échelle en Chine, en Inde et en Asie du Sud-Est.

Amérique du Nord : un marché mature, axé sur le remplacement des infrastructures vieillissantes par des matériaux durables et de haute qualité.

Europe : l'augmentation des investissements dans les projets d'infrastructures vertes stimule la demande d'équipements de test de matériaux durables. Amérique latine et Moyen-Orient : marchés émergents avec des investissements croissants dans l'urbanisation et les infrastructures industrielles.

Rapport sur les principaux segments du marché

Par utilisation finale :

Selon l'utilisation finale, l'industrie a été classée en laboratoires sur site, laboratoires de recherche et développement et instituts d'enseignement.

Par application :

En fonction des applications, le secteur est segmenté en applications résidentielles, commerciales, de transport et autres.

Par type de produit :

Par type de produit, le secteur est divisé en équipements d'essai de sol, équipements d'essai d'agrégats, équipements d'essai de béton et autres.

Par région :

Des analyses industrielles ont été réalisées dans des pays clés d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique.

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

