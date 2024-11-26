Gulf Risk Management Ctr Organizes Workshop In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The risk management center of the GCC Secretariat held on Tuesday a as part of the Gulf Week ahead of the 45th GCC Summit to be held in Kuwait on December first.

GCC Center researcher Bandr Al-Husseini said during the workshop that the center was eager to explore means to enhance Gulf cooperation within risk management, exchanging expertize on the matter.

The GCC knowns its international responsibility within this domain, he affirmed, saying that risk management varied from handling pollution, addressing poverty, attaining food security, and facing challenges within domains such as management of natural and manmade disasters.

He indicated that the GCC faced several challenges whether in security, counterterrorism, humanitarian catastrophe or the meddling of certain regional actors in the affairs of Gulf countries.

International challenges were somewhat similar and included threat of nuclear weapons, disease, and cross-border organization crime. (end)

