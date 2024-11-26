Guinness Awards Kuwait's World-Famous Jet Ski Champion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Guinness World Records on Tuesday honored Kuwait's world-famous jet ski champion Mohammad Burbayea for setting a new Guinness record for the fourth time by winning 28 medals during world jet ski events.

Burbayea was awarded during a ceremony organized on Tuesday under the patronage of of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

Addressing the event, which was attended by the minister's representative, Acting Director-General of the Public Authority for Sports )Bashar Abdullah, and Guinness Envoy Kenzy Al-Defrawi, Burbayea said that he was proud of this great achievement, which, he said, raised the name of Kuwait worldwide.

He said he had started his 17-year career as an amateur in 2007 and then made a success story through perseverance and hard training, and obtained top positions and medals during many championships.

The Kuwaiti champion, however, underlined that he was very determined to set new Guinness records and win more medals in the future. (end)

mym









MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108927066