Eid Al Etihad 53: Top Experiences Not To Miss In Dubai This Weekend

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) From spectacular fireworks and free-to-attend cultural experiences to thrilling live entertainment, exclusive offers at leading hotels and attractions, a feast of local cuisine, and so much more, there's something for everyone to enjoy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 November 2024: Endless enchanting experiences and memorable moments await everyone in Dubai as the city gears up for a spectacular Eid Al Etihad celebration like no other. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE ) from 28 November to 3 December , families and friends can join in the spectacular celebrations happening across Dubai to mark 53 astounding years of the UAE's union.

Here are the top not-to-be-missed moments to look forward to this long weekend...

1. SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS

Dubai's skies will come alive with dazzling fireworks throughout Eid Al Etihad. On 1 December , Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR will light up at 8pm . On 2 December , Hatta skies will sparkle at 8pm , followed by Dubai Festival City Mall at 9:20pm . The mesmerising burst of colour and excitement will conclude on 3 December at Al Seef at 9pm .



2. CULTURAL CELEBRATIONS

Eid Al Etihad 53 at City Walk is bringing a thrilling celebration to the city on 2 December , with over 200 performers including flag bearers, fabric dancers, acrobats, traditional bands, and interactive acts. The celebrations include a special performance by Emirati singer, songwriter, and producer Mohamed Al Shehhi , supported by a breathtaking live band.

Global Village is hosting the grand Hawa Emirati Operetta from 1 to 3 December , followed by dazzling fireworks, cultural experiences, and unique shopping at various local pavilions.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai is celebrating Eid Al Etihad with commemorative stamps, a captivating passport museum exhibition at Dubai International Airport, and immersive cultural displays in Hatta to bring the nation's rich history to life.

Lively seasonal markets are bringing even more thrilling ways for families to celebrate Eid Al Etihad this weekend. From 27-29 November in Jumeirah and 1-4 December in Al Khawaneej , these dynamic markets will shine a spotlight on local Emirati entrepreneurs. Visitors can experience dazzling folk crafts, traditional food stations, live performances, and interactive workshops to explore the UAE's rich culture.

Plus, vibrant displays of the UAE flag's colours will take over key locations across Dubai, with radiant decorations, spectacular lighting installations , and 12 grand flag structures celebrating the spirit of unity.

3. THRILLING LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Jalsat Moments is bringing some of the most loved Arabic singers to Coca-Cola Arena on 28 November . The stage will light up with performances by Ayed Yousef , Eida Al Menhali , Nabeel Shuail, and Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi , promising to leave audiences spellbound with a unique artistic experience.

On 30 November , legendary Egyptian singer Amr Diab is returning to the city for an enchanting live performance - made all the more unforgettable thanks to the setting within the city's newest open-air music destination in Dubai Harbour.

Several more world-class concerts and vibrant festivities promise spectacular entertainment for everyone throughout the Eid Al Etihad weekend. Cirque Du Liban's Pluma Circus will captivate audiences at Dubai Festival City Mall from 28 to 30 November. A celebration of fashion and arts will take over Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on 30 November with F.A.M.E 2024 , featuring performances by people of determination. Bollywood beats will take centre stage at the AKS Dance Festival at Zero Gravity on 30 November and 1 December. The star-studded Sundance will head to Soul Beach on 30 November and 1 December, featuring Jason Derulo and Flo Rida. Theatre enthusiasts can enjoy the timeless charm of Singin' in the Rain at Dubai Opera from 30 November to 14 December.

The excitement will continue on 1 December, with Stormzy headlining the Emirates Dubai 7s at The Sevens Stadium . On the same day, the VIP Classical – Cultural Music Circle will head to Dubai Opera with renowned pianist Andrey Gugnin fusing classical masterpieces with compositions by contemporary Emirati composer Ihab Darwish.

On 2 December, Dubai Festival City Mall will light up with a live concert by Aryam and Faisal Al Jasim, in addition to roaming entertainment, festive decorations, and a spectacular fireworks display at 9:30pm onwards.

Football enthusiasts can witness history unfolding at Al Maktoum Stadium on 30 November with the Kings Cup Dubai , bringing together legends like John Terry, Roberto Carlos, Paul Pogba, David Villa, and Michael Owen.

4. RETAIL PROMOTIONS & MALL ACTIVATIONS

Malls and shopping districts across Dubai will come alive with enchanting displays of music and dance, including captivating performances by traditional bands to spread the spirit of the union

Plus, shoppers will be able to enjoy big savings from 29 November to 2 December on everything from perfumes, jewellery, fashion, footwear, homeware, and apparel.

A packed programme of family entertainment also awaits shoppers at leading malls including City Centre Mirdif , which will mark Eid Al Etihad with a week-long daily celebration from 28 November to 3 December with a range of community events, workshops, exhibitions, celebrity-led masterclasses, games night, and much more for all ages. Ibn Battuta Mall and Future Bedouin will showcase the UAE Reimagined exhibition from 1 to 3 December, featuring innovative artwork and interactive activities like henna art, Burqa decorating, and live music.

Little ones will delight in spotting Dubai's favourite character Modesh and his friend Dana as he visits malls across the city. The pair will head to Dubai Festival City, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Shindagha, and City Centre Me'aisem on 1 December; followed by Dragon Mart, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Walk on 2 December; and concluding with Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, My City Centre Al Barsha, and Circle Mall on 3 December.

5. EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT HOTELS AND ATTRACTIONS

The long weekend brings the perfect chance for residents and visitors to explore more of the city as Dubai's top hotels and attractions offer exclusive experiences and exclusive deals this Eid Al Etihad, featuring traditional performances, kids' activities, and family-friendly savings.

Families, friends, and couples can make the most of a long weekend with special staycation offers at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai , Edge Creekside Hotel, H Hotel Dubai , Stella Di Mare

Dubai Marina Hotel , Novotel Bur Dubai , ECOS Hotel at Al Furjan Dubai , Coral Deira Dubai , as well as Hatta Resorts .

A wide variety of Dubai's most exciting attractions, theme parks, and entertainment destinations also promise unlimited thrills for all ages. Visitors to MOTIONGATETM Dubai , Expo City Dubai , and Dubai Dolphinarium can all enjoy amazing experiences at best-value prices this Eid Al Etihad.

7. FLAVOURS OF DUBAI

In a celebration of local flavours and influences, foodies can indulge in an exciting mix of culinary experiences that pays tribute to the nation's rich heritage with Emirati Eats , featuring exclusive tasting menus, special promotions, and dining events at leading citywide restaurants from 28 November to 3 December . Participating venues include Al Fanar, Alaya, BQ - French Kitchen, Emperor Lounge, Fi'lia, Imperium, Lobby Lounge, Mitts and Trays, Palm Kitchen, Raw Coffee Company, The Market, Vietnamese Foodies, Wave Dubai, and Wild and the Moon.

Plus, Millennium Plaza Hotel is welcoming foodies with special offers and dining experiences throughout the Eid Al Etihad weekend from 1 to 3 December . The hotel's Italian eatery Al Fresco is offering a 50 per cent discount for diners to enjoy Italian-inspired dishes; while the hotel's international restaurant Al Dana is celebrating local Emirati flavours and Oriental delights in a special Eid Al Etihad brunch.