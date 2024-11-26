OAPIL and Indore Specialty Materials sign MOU Agreement for Manufacturing Advanced HTLS Conductors

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) Oman Aluminum Processing Industries SPC (OAPIL), a subsidiary of Oman Cables SAOG and Indore Specialty Materials (wholly owned subsidiary of Indore Composite) from India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Agreement, which will enable OAPIL to manufacture Composite core based High-Temperature Low-Sag (HTLS) conductors- ACER (Aluminum Conductor EnergyCore Reinforced) in Oman.

To address the global requirement for sustainable and efficient power grid infrastructure and enable utilities to increase the transmission capacity at minimal Total cost of Ownership, OAPIL had recently announced investments and will initiate production of HTLS Conductors. Such conductors offer increased current-carrying capacity Vs normal conductors, while operating efficiently at higher temperatures with minimal sag.

As part of this collaboration, Indore Specialty Materials will supply OAPIL with its proprietary EnergyCore composite core, in addition to offering technical support. EnergyCore, an advanced composite material developed by Indore, enhances HTLS conductor performance with superior thermal stability, lightweight properties, and exceptional strength—key qualities that contribute to higher efficiency and reliability in transmission lines. The EnergyCore-based ACER (Aluminum Conductor EnergyCore Reinforced) HTLS conductors will be integral in building a more sustainable power infrastructure for the Middle East and beyond.

Commenting on the agreement, Jehan Alagappan, Chief Strategy Officer at OAPIL, stated, “This collaboration with Indore Specialty Materials will help us venture into advanced conductor manufacturing, while enabling utilities to enhance power grid capacity, reliability, and resilience. This investment also helps OAPIL to improve product diversification and create capability to produce high value -added products in Oman. We are happy to partner with Indore Specialty Materials to support energy transition and electrification efforts.”

Mukesh Sanghvi, Managing Director at Indore Specialty Materials, also highlighted the significance of the partnership, noting, “This partnership with OAPIL aligns with our commitment to high-performance materials that meet the evolving needs of the power sector. We are excited to bring EnergyCore to OAPIL’s ACER HTLS conductor projects and to provide technical support in manufacturing and conductor design, supporting their goal of delivering reliable, energy-efficient solutions.”

This strategic partnership with Indore Specialty Materials further augments OAPIL’s capabilities to support the electrification and energy transition needs of its global customer base. Thanks to advanced conductors, that help in minimizing transmission losses and improved efficiencies for utilities.





