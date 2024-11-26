Trade through Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan reaches 1.9 million tons in 8 months

(MENAFN) Nearly 2.0 million tons of goods were traded through the customs terminals and border markets of Sistan-Baluchestan province during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), according to Ayoub Kord, the head of the province’s Transport and Urban Development Department. Kord reported on Sunday that a total of 1,998,553 tons of goods passed through these points in the given period.



Of the total traded goods, 973,920 tons were exported, 251,351 tons were imported, and 773,282 tons were in transit through the province’s northern border terminals. The main exports from the province included gas, bitumen, hydrocarbons, and cement, which were transported through the Milak and Mirjaveh border terminals.



The Mirjaveh terminal is located on the Iran-Pakistan border, while the Milak terminal is near Helmand city, adjacent to Afghanistan’s Nimruz province. Sistan-Baluchestan plays a pivotal role in Iran’s efforts to mitigate the effects of foreign sanctions by increasing non-oil exports.



Additionally, port activities at Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari terminals in Chabahar, Iran’s sole oceanic trade gateway, have significantly enhanced export opportunities for Sistan-Baluchestan. The expansion of border markets in the region has also been crucial in facilitating the export of non-oil products to neighboring countries.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926548