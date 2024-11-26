Lebanese parliamentarian says ceasefire agreement with Israel nears completion

(MENAFN) A cease-fire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel is nearing completion and could be announced within the next 36 hours if negotiations continue smoothly, according to a Lebanese parliamentarian. Qassem Hashem, speaking on Monday, stated that the atmosphere around the discussions is positive, and the cease-fire talks have reached an advanced stage. He indicated that if progress continues as expected, the agreement could be finalized and declared soon.



Reports suggest that Israel’s security cabinet will meet on Tuesday to approve the cease-fire deal with Hezbollah, signaling a significant step towards its conclusion. Lebanon’s Al Jadeed channel confirmed that the country had been officially informed of the agreement but is withholding public comments to ensure the success of the deal. The channel also mentioned that only “minor details” remain under discussion, which are not anticipated to affect the core terms of the agreement.



Hashem, a member of Lebanon’s Development and Liberation bloc, noted that Lebanon would officially announce the cease-fire after the United States does, emphasizing the importance of alignment with international stakeholders. While expressing cautious optimism, Hashem also acknowledged the challenges posed by Israel, calling it an “unruly and reckless adversary.”



Despite these challenges, Hashem pointed out that the prevailing international sentiment supports a cease-fire agreement, creating favorable conditions for its implementation. If the current momentum is maintained, a finalized deal could be imminent within the next 36 hours.

