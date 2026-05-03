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Qatar Urges Support for Mediation to Ease Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) Qatar has called for a constructive response to ongoing mediation efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the Middle East crisis, saying such steps could help create conditions for progress in US-Iran talks and reduce the risk of further regional escalation, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
During a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed that freedom of navigation is a “well-established and non-negotiable principle.” He warned that any move to close the Strait of Hormuz or use it as a “bargaining chip” would worsen tensions and threaten the vital interests of countries in the region.
Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the latest developments in US-Iran negotiations and the wider diplomatic efforts surrounding them. He highlighted concerns about possible negative impacts on global energy and food supplies, as well as risks to market stability and international supply chains.
The Qatari official emphasized the importance of respecting international law and the UN Charter, while prioritizing regional stability and the well-being of affected populations. He also reiterated support for de-escalation initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and improving security at both regional and global levels.
The statement comes amid ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which has intensified regional tensions and disrupted key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil and gas transport.
During a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed that freedom of navigation is a “well-established and non-negotiable principle.” He warned that any move to close the Strait of Hormuz or use it as a “bargaining chip” would worsen tensions and threaten the vital interests of countries in the region.
Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the latest developments in US-Iran negotiations and the wider diplomatic efforts surrounding them. He highlighted concerns about possible negative impacts on global energy and food supplies, as well as risks to market stability and international supply chains.
The Qatari official emphasized the importance of respecting international law and the UN Charter, while prioritizing regional stability and the well-being of affected populations. He also reiterated support for de-escalation initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and improving security at both regional and global levels.
The statement comes amid ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which has intensified regional tensions and disrupted key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil and gas transport.
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