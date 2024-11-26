3Rd Global Media Congress Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 3rd Global 2024 kicked off Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

The event brings together media leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest trends and opportunities in the media sector at all levels.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) is participating in the with a delegation led by HE Director-General of QNA Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi.

The three-day congress will highlight the latest trends in the news industry, including the transformative impact of AI technologies and new business models reshaping the media sector, and diversity and inclusion in media production with an analysis of recent trends in different content platforms. In addition, the congress will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing content creators in light of the rapid digital transformation.

The Global Media Congress will feature a series of interactive sessions that showcase the latest media technologies, in addition to workshops and discussion panels that aim to enhance innovation, support the professional development of participants, and discuss key media issues and trends.

The congress will also include an exhibition that will showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and services from leading international and local brands, as well as promising start-ups.

