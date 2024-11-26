Ecuador Jails Ex-Judicial Chiefs in Massive Corruption Sting

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ecuadorian justice system faced a significant blow as a tribunal handed down severe sentences to former high-ranking officials. The case, known as "Metastasis," revealed a complex web of and drug trafficking within the country's judicial and penitentiary systems.



Twenty out of twenty-one defendants were found guilty of organized crime. The verdict came after 29 days of trial, showcasing the extent of the investigation. The National Court of Justice' tribunal delivered a unanimous decision, highlighting the gravity of the situation.



Among those convicted, Wilman Terán, former president of the National Council of the Judiciary, received a harsh sentence. Pablo Ramírez, ex-director of the National Prison Service, faced the same fate. Both were sentenced to nine years and four months in prison as collaborators.



The mastermind behind the corruption scheme, lawyer Xavier Novillo, received the harshest sentence. He will serve 10 years in prison for his role as the primary orchestrator. Four other defendants were given seven-year sentences for their involvement.



The case also implicated Claudia Garzón, former Prison Pacification Commissioner. She, along with two others, received a lighter sentence of three years and four months. One prosecutor was acquitted, maintaining his innocence throughout the trial.







The investigation began following the death of Leandro Norero, a notorious drug lord, in prison. Known as "El Patrón," Norero's demise on October 3, 2022, sparked a thorough examination of his activities. This probe uncovered a startling reality.



From behind bars, Norero had been running a criminal organization. His network aimed to secure privileges within the prison system and seek impunity for himself and his family. The group also worked to recover assets seized from the drug lord.

The Prosecutor's Office presented a compelling case. They brought forward 33 testimonial pieces of evidence and 73 documentary proofs. This extensive collection of evidence painted a clear picture of the corruption's reach.



The tribunal ordered all convicted parties to pay compensation. The exact amount will be notified in writing at a later date. Additionally, the judges instructed the Prosecutor's Office to investigate other individuals mentioned during the trial.



This case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Ecuador's justice system. It highlights the need for robust measures to combat corruption and maintain the integrity of judicial institutions.



The convictions send a strong message about accountability. However, they also raise questions about the depth of corruption within Ecuador's power structures. The case underscores the importance of continued vigilance and reform in the country's legal and penitentiary systems.

