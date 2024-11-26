Joint Appearance Of The Busch Group Companies At Semicon Japan 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The booth will showcase the combined competence of the three companies by presenting their wide range of vacuum solutions and technological expertise. This includes vacuum pumps, contamination management systems, leak detectors, valves, abatement solutions and comprehensive sub-fab management, all aimed at improving the infrastructure of Japanese facilities. Visitors can discover the Group"s joint product portfolio.



Unmatched range of vacuum and abatement solutions

Among the highlights of the are several innovative products:

COBRA, HiScroll and UltiDry vacuum pumps are essential solutions for the semiconductor market, each offering distinct advantages tailored to specific applications.



The COBRA NX 0950 A ( from Busch Vacuum Solutions is a reliable dry vacuum pump with proven screw vacuum technology for minimal maintenance. It is perfectly suited as the heart of a central vacuum system.



HiScroll ( pumps from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions are powerful, oil-free and safe. They can help save energy and are low in vibration. These scroll pumps are suitable for light applications.



When robustness combined with low energy demand is required, UltiDry from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions comes into play. This multi-stage dry vacuum pump is well suited for harsh applications. Engineered to enhance powder management and handle high inlet flow, UltiDry withstands corrosive gases and offers lower power consumption under harsh operation.



Showcased in a digital format, the high-temperature thermal abatement system from centrotherm clean solutions combines the wide process coverage of flame abatement with the fuel-free aspects of plasma abatement. It features lower operating costs as well as secondary emissions and is capable of destroying the molecular process gas NF3 at class-leading levels with extremely low NOx emissions. This system provides a sustainable solution with a minimal carbon footprint for the CVD and metal-etch processes.



Trade show visitors can meet experts from Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, and centrotherm clean solutions at Semicon Japan from December 11 to 13, 2024, at booth 3302 in the east hall 3 at Tokyo Big Sight. The event offers an excellent opportunity for attendees to engage with industry leaders and learn more about the latest advancements in vacuum and abatement technology.

