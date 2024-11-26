Qatari-Tajik Joint Labour Committee Holds Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Tajik Joint Labour Committee convened its 2024 meeting in Doha yesterday, chaired by of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, and Minister of Labour, Migration, and Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan H E Khasanzoda Gulnora Kenja.

The committee reviewed recent developments in bilateral labour relations, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation in workforce recruitment and prioritising skilled, trained labour that meets the demands of Qatar's labour market, in line with Qatar's Vision 2030.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of the labour agreement between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Further discussions included the adoption of professional standards, the advancement of occupational health and safety measures, and vocational training, alongside other key agenda items.

Both ministers expressed their satisfaction with the strong and growing relationship between their two countries, a bond that has been reinforced through the leadership and vision of both nations' heads of state.

They reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration through the Joint Committee, aiming to further deepen the strategic partnership, address challenges, and enhance future cooperation.

Earlier yesterday, the Minister of Labour met with Minister of Labour, Migration, and Population Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Qatar-Tajikistan Joint Committee on Labour Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of labour and explore opportunities to further support and develop these ties.