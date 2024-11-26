MARINTEC INNOVATION CONFERENCE 2024: Charging The Future With Alternative Energy Sources

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gear up for

Marintec Innovation 2024, the definitive maritime and innovation event organised by Informa Markets and SSNAME, happening on 12 – 13 December at the Shanghai Renaissance

Zhongshan Park Hotel. This year's theme, "Alternative and Fuels Contribute to Low Carbon Maritime," underscores the industry's dedication to sustainable practices and groundbreaking advancements.



Distinguished Speakers and Experts

Prepare to be inspired by an impressive lineup of speakers from some of the most influential organisations in the maritime industry. These panels will delve into critical topics such as:



"Alternative Energy and Fuels Review and Outlook": Exploring the latest developments in renewable energy sources and their integration into maritime operations.

"Sailing Efficiency –

Shipowner's Perspective": Offering practical strategies for improving operational efficiency from leading shipowners. "Industry Chain Support": Highlighting the collaborative efforts across the maritime value chain to support these innovations.

Notable speakers include:



ABB Marine & Ports, Switzerland: Mr. Meng Desheng, Sales Director

Alfa Laval (Shanghai) Technologies Co Ltd, Denmark: Mr. James Le, President of Marine Division

China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, China: Mr. Li

Yanqing, Secretary General

China Merchants Energy Shipping, China: Mr.

Wu Jianyi, Technical Director

CSSC Shanghai Marine Energy Saving Technology Co Ltd, China: Mr. Zhang Xiaosong, Deputy Chief of R&D Department

CSSC Silent Electric System (Wuxi) Technology Co Ltd, China: Mr. Guo Wei, Deputy General Manager

DNV, Norway: Mr. Jason Liu Xiaofeng, Head of Smart Centre / Deputy Head of Technical Centre China

Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co Ltd, China: Mr. Zhang Zongkai, Project Manager of the R&D Center

Inmarsat Maritime, United Kingdom: Mr. William Ku, Regional Director, Asia Pacific

International Chamber of Shipping – ICS, United Kingdom: Mr. Guy

Platten, Secretary General

International

Windship Association – IWSA, United Kingdom: Mr. Gavin Allwright, Secretary General

Jotun, Norway: Mr. Christer Lorentz Øpstad (Ph.D.), Global R&D Director - Fouling Protection

Kongsberg Maritime, Norway: Mr. Carl Magne Rustand, Country Manager - Greater China

Maersk, Denmark: Mr. Karim Fahssis, Maersk Decarbonisation China Head

RINA Italy Classification Society (China) Co Ltd, China: Mr. Fang Peng, Head of RINA Greater China Excellence Centre

Trelleborg Marine Engineering (Qingdao) Co Ltd, China: Mr. Andrew Stafford, Technical Director

Ulstein, Norway: Mr. Kirk Du, Deputy Managing Director Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS: Mr. Bård Bjerken, Managing Associate and Shanghai Representative

These panel discussions will provide attendees with invaluable insights and practical knowledge from leading experts, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the maritime sector.

Innovation on Display

In complement to the compelling sessions and expert speakers, the event will feature sponsors such as Bestway, Bicentric Technology, Shanghai Moury Marine Equipment, Shanghai SIBO Automation, Shanghai Tonghe Marine Equipment, Sonyo Appliances Refrigeration System, Zhenjiang Tongzhou Propeller and others showcasing their cutting-edge innovations.

A Hub for Maritime Innovation

Over and above the conference sessions, the Marintec Innovation Conference 2024 will offer numerous networking opportunities, including dedicated networking sessions and an exclusive closing dinner. These events will enable attendees to build valuable connections, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that will drive the future of maritime technology.

Registration and Additional Information

Registration for the Marintec Innovation Conference 2024 is now open. For more information about the conference program and speakers, please visit the official conference website at .

Call to Action

It is time to invest in and adopt alternative energy. By working together, we can meet the challenges and lead the industry into a sustainable, zero-carbon future. This conference is a movement towards a greener world for generations to come.

Marintec Innovation Conference Background:

Following its inaugural edition in 2017 during Marintec China, the Marintec Innovation Conference will be held in December of even-numbered years at the Shanghai Renaissance Zhongshan Park Hotel. Organised by Informa Markets and SSNAME, Marintec Innovation continues to provide a unique platform for fostering interactions on diverse findings and advancements in the maritime industry through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Marintec Innovation's Themes

2017: Cruise Shipbuilding at

Marintec China

2018: International Marine Intelligent Energy Efficiency Technology

2020: The Fourth Industrial Revolution at Sea

2022: Defining the Path to Decarbonisation

2024: Alternative Energy and Fuels Contribute To Low-carbon Maritime

Organisers of Marintec China :

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineers (SSNAME), founded in early 1951, is the first scientific and technological society in the field of shipbuilding and marine engineering of the People's Republic of China. SSNAME currently has 5,000 individual members and more than 60 group members. It has 5 working Committees, 11 Specialized Committees and 3 Representative offices. As an important non-governmental scientific and technological society with high reputation and influence in the international field of shipbuilding and marine engineering, SSNAME has been committed to promoting the progress of shipbuilding and marine engineering technology and international exchanges and cooperation. SSNAME has established closely cooperative relations with 14 well-known

overseas maritime engineering societies, such as SNAME, RINA, STG, JSNAOE, SNAK and so on. It is the initiator and first chairman of the Pan-Asian Association of Maritime Engineering Societies (PAAMES) and is also a member of the International Standing Committee of the World Maritime Technology Conference (WMTC). The "Xin Yixin Ship and Marine Engineering Science and Technology Innovation Award" founded by SSNAME has become an important award for scientific and technological talents. SSNAME organizes many academic exchanges, popular science and scientific and technological publication every year. For more information, please visit .

