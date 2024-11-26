AFI Rentals Invests In Record Level Of Carbon Offsets In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Nov 25, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

AFI Rentals continues to make significant strides in its sustainability efforts, including the ongoing success of its Carbon Offset Scheme. For the quarter ending June 2024, the company made a record in the programme , bringing the total amount of CO2 offset by AFI to 555 tonnes. This growth is driven by the growing number of customers ordering and participating in the scheme.

As part of AFI's Carbon Offsetting Pledge, all customers renting powered access machines online automatically contribute to the initiative's impact. For every online order, AFI offsets 200% of the emissions associated with the machine's delivery and 100% of the emissions generated by the collection. This commitment reflects AFI's dedication to reducing the environmental impact of its operations, allowing customers to make a positive difference through their rentals with AFI.

The scheme, which invests in renewable energy and nature-based carbon avoidance projects in partnership with the trusted sustainability platform Ecologi, continues to gain traction. As online orders grow, so does AFI's contribution to global sustainability, showcasing the company's role as a leader in environmental responsibility within the powered access rental sector.

Amount of carbon offset: 555 tonnes to June 2024.

Carbon emission reduction: 33% (compared to the period pre-covid).

Green equipment investment: £20m.

Paper waste reduction: 75%.

Paul Roberts, CFO at AFI, said:

"We believe transparency and objective measurement are critical to assessing progress in sustainability. We recognise this is a journey of continuous improvement. Our success as a business comes not just from our financial performance but also from our recognition of our responsibilities to our team, the environment and the communities in which we operate.“

AFI Rentals remains committed to further reducing its carbon footprint and providing sustainable solutions to its customers, helping to pave the way for a greener future.