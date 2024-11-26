Laurie O'dell, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Laurie O'Dell, a dedicated with Redfin Corporation, is making waves in the in the surrounding areas of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas with her personalized approach and extensive expertise. Specializing in helping buyers and sellers navigate their real estate transactions, Laurie has established herself as a trusted resource in the close-knit community of Keller, known for its top-rated and strong sense of belonging.

Laurie's journey in real estate began after she purchased her own home as a single mother, which ignited her passion for the industry. Since earning her real estate license in 2017, she has leveraged over 20 years of experience in luxury home building and interior design to provide her clients with unparalleled service. Her background includes working with top builders in Houston, Austin, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where she honed her skills in marketing, negotiation, and customer service.

As a former Design Consultant for Drees Custom Homes and Grand Homes, Laurie brings a unique perspective to the home buying and selling process. Her expertise in home staging and design solutions not only helps clients visualize their spaces but also enhances the marketability of properties. This distinctive approach has positioned Laurie as a top producer over the past five years, consistently ranking among the best in the surrounding areas of North Forth Worth, Texas.

Laurie's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of her parents, who instilled in her the values of determination and faith. This strong foundation motivates her to guide her clients through each step of the real estate process with a focus on education and personalized service. She takes special joy in assisting first-time homebuyers, believing that helping them achieve their dreams of homeownership is one of the most fulfilling aspects of her career.

With over 90% of her business coming from referrals, Laurie prides herself on building lasting relationships with her clients. Known for her integrity, effective communication, and commitment to excellence, she is dedicated to ensuring every client enjoys a smooth and successful experience in the competitive Texas real estate market.

Outside of her professional life, Laurie cherishes spending time with family and friends, going to the movies, shopping, and reading, cherishing those moments of connection and relaxation.