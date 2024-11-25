Prosecutor Drops Criminal Cases Against Trump

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday dropped two criminal cases against President-elect Donald in line with the US rules prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting-president.

Confronted with this unprecedented situation, the Special Counsel's Office consulted with the Department's Office of Counsel (OLC), whose interpretation of constitutional questions is binding on Department prosecutors, Counsel Smith said in a press release.

"After careful consideration, the Department has determined that the OLC's prior opinions concerning the Constitution's prohibition on federal indictment and prosecution of a sitting President apply to this situation and that as a result this prosecution must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated," reads the release.

"That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind."

The statement added that based on the Department's interpretation of the Constitution, the Government moves for dismissal without prejudice of the superseding indictment under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(a).

Smith pointed out that the Government has conferred with defense counsel, who does not object to this

rsr









MENAFN25112024000071011013ID1108924996