Duffy Kruspodin Welcomes Tax Partner Christy E. Woods, CPA, MST

DK's new Tax Partner Christy E. Woods, CPA, MST

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP (DK) , a leading Southern California accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Christy E. Woods, CPA, MST , as Tax Partner. With her deep expertise in serving clients in the real estate, construction, and professional services sectors, as well as high-net-worth individuals, Christy will play a pivotal role in expanding the firm's tax services and building strong client relationships.

Proven Track Record of Success:

Christy is a highly respected industry leader recognized as a Los Angeles Business Journal Woman of Influence in Accounting and a Top 100 Accountant. Her commitment to excellence and client satisfaction will drive growth and strengthen client relationships in the vibrant Orange County market.

Previously, Christy has spearheaded initiatives to streamline operations, enhance client service, and foster a culture of leadership development and inclusion.

Building a Collaborative Future:

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at DK and contribute to the firm's continued growth," said Christy. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion to deliver exceptional service to our clients and empower our team to reach new heights."

"Christy is a dedicated leader and mentor," says Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS , Managing Partner at DK. "Her commitment to fostering technical excellence and career growth aligns perfectly with our values. We're confident that Christy's deep industry knowledge and strong leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to serve our clients in this dynamic market and as we expand our footprint."

About DK:

DK is a premier Southern California CPA and advisory firm offering accounting, tax, and wealth management services with locations in San Diego, Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills and now Irvine. The firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in arts and entertainment, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, construction, estates and trusts, hospitality, and international tax. DK also provides comprehensive wealth management services through DK Wealth Management LLC.

For More Information: Please visit our website at or contact our Irvine office directly at 949-535-0885.

