Iraq’S Population Reaches 45.4 Million

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Iraq released its first population census since 1997 on Monday (25). The census includes the region of Kurdistan and shows that the Levantine Arab country has 45.4 million inhabitants. The survey also indicates that Iraq has 7.9 million households, with an average of 5.3 residents per home.

According to information from the Iraqi News Agency (INA ), Prime Mohammed Al-Sudani highlighted the country has entered what he called a“demographic dividend,” as the economically active population aged 15 to 64 accounts for 60.2% of the inhabitants.

According to census data, individuals under 15 years old make up 36.1% of the Iraqi population, while those aged 65 and over account for 3.7%. Men represent 50.1% of the population and head 88.67% of households. Women, in turn, comprise 49.8% of the population and lead 11.3% of households. The survey also reveals that 70.3% of the population lives in urban areas, while 29.7% reside in rural zones.

