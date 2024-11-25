Oil: Rebounded But Unlikely Started To Recover

On the political front, there is speculation that President-elect Trump's administration will shift the IEA's focus from renewables back to oil and gas, which has helped oil. In addition, there were rumours last week that OPEC+ will postpone the rejection of voluntary production cuts by the largest members beyond established quotas at its regular meeting on December 1st.

Weekly production and commercial inventory figures are also temporarily on the bullish side. Last week's average daily production was 13.2 million barrels, compared to 13.4 the previous week and a high of 13.5 in the four weeks prior. Meanwhile, Friday's Baker Hughes report showed 479 active oil rigs, which has remained slightly unchanged over the past eight weeks.

Although U.S. commercial oil inventories rose for a third week, the backlog is growing. Inventories are now 3% lower than at the same time last year. They remain near the lower end of the range of the past nine years, although it has been the new normal since 2015.

On the other hand, weakness in the eurozone and Chinese economies is dampening global energy demand, keeping prices near the lower end of the trading range of the past two years. We have often highlighted the increased OPEC+ activity, with the price of a barrel of Brent threatening to fall below $70. For WTI, these levels are close to $65. So far, the cartel has managed to keep the price above its pain point.