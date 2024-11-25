Moph Launches E-Learning Platform For Healthcare Practitioners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Public (MoPH) has launched an e-learning to boost healthcare practitioners' competencies.

The educational portal on the MoPH's official website offers a wide range of free educational and training resources, currently comprising 17 evidence-based educational modules meticulously designed by medical experts.

Additional useful content is being planned to support healthcare practitioners in improving their knowledge, skills, behavior and overall competence.

This initiative aligns with the MoPH's commitment to improving healthcare services, promoting continuous learning and development among healthcare practitioners.

It supports the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 goals to improve the health and well-being of Qatars population through excellence in service delivery, with a focus on sustainability and efficiency within an integrated and resilient healthcare system and aligning with the first pillar of Qatar's Vision 2030 (Human Development). This pillar aims to establish an education system meeting contemporary global standards and includes high-quality learning and training opportunities and lifelong educational programs accessible to all.

The educational activities on the platform are 24/7 available to users, allowing self-paced learning from anywhere with internet access, without the need for a fixed schedule.

The training courses are recognised as Category 2 educational activities (completion of self-directed learning modules) within the National Framework for Continuous Professional Development (CPD). Users can download a certificate of attendance upon successfully completing each course and passing its subsequent assessment.

MoPH's Director of the Department of Healthcare Professions Dr. Saad Al Kaabi said, "This advanced platform reflects the commitment of the Department of Healthcare Professions to provide a high-quality educational environment and resources for licensed healthcare practitioners in the State of Qatar.

"It aims to enhance their knowledge, improve their competencies, and fulfill the requirements of the National Continuous Professional Development Program necessary for license renewal. It also aligns with our dedication to promoting a culture of continuous improvement, development, and excellence in healthcare."

